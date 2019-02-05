Rowan : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Egan-Jones Recommend Rowan Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Combination with Ensco

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan Companies plc ("Rowan" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDC) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS") and Egan-Jones Proxy Services ("Egan-Jones"), two leading proxy advisory firms, recommend that Rowan shareholders vote "FOR" the Company's pending combination with Ensco plc ("Ensco").

As disclosed on January 29, 2019, Rowan and Ensco have amended the Transaction Agreement the companies entered into on October 7, 2018. Under the amended agreement, upon closing Rowan shareholders will receive 2.750 shares of Ensco for each share of Rowan they own. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain the same.

In its February 4, 2019 report, ISS concluded: "Given the material improvement in terms, along with the compelling strategic rationale for the combination, as noted in our original analysis, support FOR the transaction is now warranted."

Commenting on the recommendations, Rowan issued the following statement:

We are pleased that ISS and Egan-Jones recognize the compelling rationale behind our proposed combination with Ensco, and that ISS highlighted the thorough, multi-year review process undertaken by Rowan's Board of Directors that led to this transaction. Their recommendations in support of this amended transaction at a 2.750 exchange ratio echoes the significant positive feedback we have received from many investors. The Board remains confident that combining with Ensco maximizes value for all Rowan shareholders and represents the best path forward for the Company. With substantial synergies, as well as enhanced scale, backlog and financial flexibility, this combination creates a premiere offshore service provider poised to succeed in any operating environment.

We look forward to completing this transaction during the first half of the year. Following closing, our immediate priorities will be to successfully integrate the two companies, achieve the substantial identified synergies, and opportunistically manage our balance sheet, which is expected to create meaningful value for shareholders.

In connection with the amended transaction agreement, Odey Asset Management LLP, one of Rowan's largest shareholders as of the most recent regulatory filings, has pledged its support to Ensco by entering into an irrevocable voting agreement for the firm's holdings of approximately 9% of Rowan's shares outstanding.

Rowan's Court and General Meetings to approve resolutions relating to the transaction with Ensco will occur on February 21, 2019.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

Rowan shareholders who have questions or need assistance voting their shares should contact Rowan's proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., by calling toll-free at (800) 322-2885 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (212) 929-5500 (call collect from other locations) or via email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

About Rowan

Rowan is a global provider of contract drilling services with a current fleet of 25 mobile offshore drilling units, composed of 21 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships. The company's fleet operates worldwide, including the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, the Mediterranean Sea, and Trinidad. Additionally, the company is a 50/50 partner in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, entitled ARO Drilling that owns a fleet of seven self-elevating jack-up rigs that operate in the Arabian Gulf. The company's Class A Ordinary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RDC." For more information on the company, please visit www.rowan.com.

