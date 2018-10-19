Log in
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC (RDC)
Rowan : Provides Fleet Status Report Update

10/19/2018 | 12:01am CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan Companies plc ("Rowan" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDC) announced today that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of October 18, 2018.  The report titled "Fleet Status Report" can be found on the Company's website at www.rowan.com. Rowan intends to provide quarterly updates to this report in advance of earnings.

Rowan is a global provider of contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 mobile offshore drilling units, composed of 21 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships. The Company's fleet operates worldwide, including the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, the Mediterranean Sea, and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a 50/50 partner in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, entitled ARO Drilling, that owns a fleet of seven self-elevating jack-up rigs that operate in the Arabian Gulf. The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RDC." For more information on the Company, please visit www.rowan.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rowan-provides-fleet-status-report-update-300734028.html

SOURCE Rowan Companies plc


© PRNewswire 2018
