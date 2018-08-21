Rowan : Rings the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Rowan Companies rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday to commemorate the Company's 95-year anniversary and 50 years as a publicly listed company. Members of the our executive management team and finance department joined President and CEO Tom Burke at the podium.

'We are excited to once again take part in the time-honored tradition of ringing the closing bell at the NYSE,' commented Burke. 'At the heart of our 95 years of success are Rowan's experienced, skilled, and hard-working employees who dedicate themselves to safe, efficient and reliable drilling every day. I am pleased to celebrate Rowan's milestones today with some of our employees, including Bob Brooks, who is celebrating 45 years as a Rowan employee.'

A video of the bell-ringing is posted on the New York Stock Exchange website and is available by clicking here.