Rowan Companies PLC    RDC   GB00B6SLMV12

ROWAN COMPANIES PLC (RDC)
My previous session
Rowan : Rings the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

08/21/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Rowan Companies rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday to commemorate the Company's 95-year anniversary and 50 years as a publicly listed company. Members of the our executive management team and finance department joined President and CEO Tom Burke at the podium.

'We are excited to once again take part in the time-honored tradition of ringing the closing bell at the NYSE,' commented Burke. 'At the heart of our 95 years of success are Rowan's experienced, skilled, and hard-working employees who dedicate themselves to safe, efficient and reliable drilling every day. I am pleased to celebrate Rowan's milestones today with some of our employees, including Bob Brooks, who is celebrating 45 years as a Rowan employee.'

A video of the bell-ringing is posted on the New York Stock Exchange website and is available by clicking here.

Disclaimer

Rowan Companies plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 23:11:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 790 M
EBIT 2018 -339 M
Net income 2018 -467 M
Debt 2018 1 366 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,82x
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
Capitalization 1 649 M
Chart ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rowan Companies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 16,4 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peter Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Independent Non-Executive Chairman
T. Fred Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Stephen M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas R. Hix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC-17.11%1 649
HELMERICH & PAYNE-3.30%6 810
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-4.17%5 970
TRANSOCEAN LTD0.75%4 970
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-28.46%4 475
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.16%3 738
