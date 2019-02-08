Rowan : Says Glass Lewis Recommends Holders Vote for Ensco Deal

By Michael Dabaie

Rowan Cos. PLC (RDC) said Friday that proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. recommended Rowan shareholders vote for its pending combination with Ensco.

Offshore drilling services company Rowan said earlier that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Egan-Jones Proxy Services also recommend shareholders vote for the deal.

Ensco said last month it amended its deal with Rowan to combine the offshore drilling services companies in an all-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the amended deal, Rowan shareholders would receive 2.75 Ensco shares for each Rowan share and, upon closing, Ensco and Rowan shareholders would own approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of outstanding shares of the combined company.

