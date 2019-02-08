Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rowan Companies PLC    RDC   GB00B6SLMV12

ROWAN COMPANIES PLC (RDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rowan : Says Glass Lewis Recommends Holders Vote for Ensco Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:53pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Rowan Cos. PLC (RDC) said Friday that proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. recommended Rowan shareholders vote for its pending combination with Ensco.

Offshore drilling services company Rowan said earlier that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Egan-Jones Proxy Services also recommend shareholders vote for the deal.

Ensco said last month it amended its deal with Rowan to combine the offshore drilling services companies in an all-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the amended deal, Rowan shareholders would receive 2.75 Ensco shares for each Rowan share and, upon closing, Ensco and Rowan shareholders would own approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of outstanding shares of the combined company.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSCO PLC -1.45% 4.42 Delayed Quote.25.84%
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC -2.50% 12.04 Delayed Quote.47.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
02:53pROWAN : Says Glass Lewis Recommends Holders Vote for Ensco Deal
DJ
02/06ROWAN : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Egan-Jones Recommend Ro..
AQ
02/05ROWAN : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Egan-Jones Recommend Ro..
PR
02/01ROWAN : signs contract with Lundin Norway
AQ
01/30ROWAN : Announces Contract with Lundin Norway for the Rowan Viking
PR
01/29ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01/29ENSCO : Amends Deal for Rowan
DJ
01/17ROWAN : Adjourns Shareholder Meeting as It Reviews Ensco Bid
DJ
01/14ENSCO : Raises Bid for Rowan by 17%
DJ
01/14ROWAN : Canyon Partners Issues Statement Regarding ISS' Recommendation that Rowa..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 800 M
EBIT 2018 -353 M
Net income 2018 -470 M
Debt 2018 1 433 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 4,74x
Capitalization 1 573 M
Chart ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rowan Companies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 16,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peter Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Independent Non-Executive Chairman
T. Fred Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Stephen M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas R. Hix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC47.56%1 573
HELMERICH & PAYNE16.29%6 099
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED1.87%5 646
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP1.64%4 273
TRANSOCEAN LTD20.32%3 857
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.23.67%2 783
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.