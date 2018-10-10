Rox Resources : Fisher East Scoping Study

Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL) ('Rox' or 'the Company') is pleased to report the outcomes from an updated Scoping Study undertaken on the Fisher East Nickel project (the 'Project'), located 150km north-east of Leinster in Western Australia.

The original Scoping Study was completed in 2015 and the recent update, undertaken on the back of the positive outlook for nickel, demonstrates a project with strong economic and technical credentials at a consensus projected forward nickel price. In addition, there is significant upside to project economics from an increased resource base. Capital costs are relatively low, with competitive cash operating costs. The high-level study considered two primary development scenarios, building a stand-alone concentrator or toll milling at a nearby operation.

Read more…