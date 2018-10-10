Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rox Resources Limited    RXL   AU000000RXL6

ROX RESOURCES LIMITED (RXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/08
0.011 AUD   --.--%
02:38aROX RESOURCES : Fisher East Scoping Study
PU
08/28ROX RESOURCES L : - Nickel Exploration Update
AQ
08/13ROX RESOURCES L : - Bronzewing South Gold Project Acquired
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rox Resources : Fisher East Scoping Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 02:38am CEST

Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL) ('Rox' or 'the Company') is pleased to report the outcomes from an updated Scoping Study undertaken on the Fisher East Nickel project (the 'Project'), located 150km north-east of Leinster in Western Australia.

The original Scoping Study was completed in 2015 and the recent update, undertaken on the back of the positive outlook for nickel, demonstrates a project with strong economic and technical credentials at a consensus projected forward nickel price. In addition, there is significant upside to project economics from an increased resource base. Capital costs are relatively low, with competitive cash operating costs. The high-level study considered two primary development scenarios, building a stand-alone concentrator or toll milling at a nearby operation.

Read more…

Disclaimer

Rox Resources Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
02:38aROX RESOURCES : Fisher East Scoping Study
PU
10/06THOR MINING : raises funds for acquisition of Bonya licences
AQ
08/28ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Nickel Exploration Update
AQ
08/13ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Bronzewing South Gold Project Acquired
AQ
08/09Rox Resources Limited - Helios Gold Board Announced
AQ
08/02ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Report For the period ending 30 June 2018
AQ
07/31ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Collurabbie Aircore Drilling Results
AQ
07/02ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Aircore Drilling Completed at Collurabbie
AQ
06/13ROX RESOURCES : Strong nickel results from fisher east
AQ
04/05Rox Resources Limited - SALE OF BONYA TENEMENT INTERESTS
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/10Rox Resources (RXXRF) Presents At RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up 2018 - Slides.. 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : The Gold-In-The-Ground Misunderstanding 
Chart ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rox Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Robert Mulholland Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Stephen Bruce Dennis Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Douglas Dickson Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
William Belbin Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROX RESOURCES LIMITED-21.43%0
BHP BILLITON PLC6.33%122 874
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.67%122 874
RIO TINTO-5.29%86 224
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.89%86 224
ANGLO AMERICAN6.28%30 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.