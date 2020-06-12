Roxgold : Announces Additional Proposed Changes to Amended Stock Option Plan

Log in
06/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) today announced additional minor changes to its Amended Incentive Stock Option Plan (the “Option Plan”) which is to be considered by shareholders of the Company at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be convened on June 26, 2020 (the “Meeting”). These amendments are intended to bring the Option Plan in line with current governance best practices and align the Option Plan with Institutional Shareholder Services requirements.

The provisions addressing amendments to the Option Plan will be modified: (i) to ensure that without prior shareholder approval, the Board of Directors of the Company cannot increase the limits for participation imposed on non-employee directors provided for in the Option Plan; and (ii) ensure that the amendment provisions contained in the Option Plan cannot be amended to increase the ability of the Board of Directors of the Company to amend the Option Plan without shareholder approval.

These supplemental amendments to the Option Plan will be effective if the proposed changes to the Option Plan described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 25, 2020 are approved by shareholders at the Meeting. Following the Meeting, a copy of the Option Plan will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting the Company as specified below.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.


