ROXGOLD INC.

ROXGOLD INC.

(ROXG)
Roxgold : Provides Update on COVID-19

03/22/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) considers the safety of its employees and contractors as the highest priority. We continue to manage and respond to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) guided by the Company’s incident management and response plan which incorporates procedures and recommendations according to the World Health Organization.

“The well-being of our employees, communities, business partners and stakeholders is our primary priority,” said John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “A business continuity plan is in place to safeguard the health and safety of our personnel while ensuring our operations remain unaffected. At this stage, there has not been any disruption to production or operations at Yaramoko. We are continuously monitoring the progress of COVID-19 developments and have instituted additional health screening and restrictions at site for employees and contractors, while cancelling all non-essential travel for all employees.”

On March 21, 2020, two contractors at the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso tested positive for COVID-19. Both contractors did not show symptoms and passed temperature testing upon arrival at site and prior to entering the workplace, but subsequently experienced mild symptoms and reported themselves to the medical facility. In line with the Company’s COVID-19 protocol and procedures, the contractors were immediately placed in quarantine and Burkinabe health authorities were notified. The contractors continue to display only mild symptoms at this time. Following the contractors reporting to the medical facility, any additional site personnel who had contact with the contractors were placed in isolation as part of the preventative measures. Roxgold has engaged the services of an epidemiologist for support during this matter.

There has not been any disruption to production or operations at Yaramoko at this time, and the mine remains well positioned with respect to stock levels and personnel to continue operations.

The Company is continually assessing the health and safety risks to the Company’s personnel and contractors at its operations and offices. Earlier this month, in response to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Company initiated heightened preventative measures which include:

  • Raised awareness, communication and education at site and in the communities on prevention of contagion and hygiene
  • Deferment of all non-essential travel
  • Increased workplace sanitation and employee hygiene initiatives
  • Reduction of non-essential mine site personnel and adjustment of schedules to limit travel frequency of personnel
  • Heightened controls for health screening of employees and contractors arriving at site and prior to entering the workplace
  • Established isolation protocols and facilities at both Yaramoko and Séguéla
  • Implementation of a business continuity program to ensure the safe operation of Yaramoko
  • Increased supply chain thresholds for important stores such as grinding media, reagents and fuel with additional orders in the system.

Roxgold is continuously monitoring events closely and following guidance from national and regional authorities in Canada, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and the World Health Organization to ensure our business practices are aligned with the latest recommendations.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.


© Business Wire 2020
