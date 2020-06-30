Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Roxgold Inc.    ROXG   CA7798992029

ROXGOLD INC.

(ROXG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roxgold : Refinances Existing Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully executed documentation to refinance its existing Yaramoko Facility and secure an additional US$20 million as a revolving credit facility to provide increased liquidity and financial flexibility.

The amended Facility (“Facility”) was financed through our existing senior bank financiers, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas. The Facility refinances the current outstanding loan balance of US$37 million with revised repayment terms extending the repayment period from June 30, 2021 to December 30, 2022 which reflects the Company’s continued success in extending the project’s mine life. The Company has also secured an additional US$20 million as a revolving credit facility to further support its growth initiatives.

President and CEO, John Dorward, welcomed the support of our existing finance banks and was pleased to have secured flexible, low-cost funding in the current market environment. “I thank our existing banking partners for their long-standing support and recognition of the strength of our business. The Facility provides immediate liquidity and strengthens our balance sheet whilst providing further financial flexibility. The deferment of repayment requirements will allow us to aggressively build cash on our balance sheet to support the development of the Séguéla Gold Project which is continuing to advance with the Feasibility Study on schedule for early in 2021.”

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: economic statements related to the PEA, such as future projected production, capital costs and operating costs, statements with respect to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates, recovery rates, timing of future studies including the feasibility study, environmental assessments and development plans. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the PEA, the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the realization of resource estimates and reserve estimates, any potential upgrades of existing resource estimates, gold metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements, the estimation of labour and operating costs, the availability of necessary financing and materials to continue to explore and develop the Company’s properties in the short and long-term, the progress of exploration and development activities, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate reserve and resource estimates, changes in the price of gold, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, including the factors included in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROXGOLD INC.
06:31aROXGOLD : Refinances Existing Credit Facility
BU
06/26ROXGOLD : Drill Program Returns 20 Metres at 28 GPT Gold in Ancien Deposit at Sé..
BU
06/25ROXGOLD : Releases Its Second Annual Sustainability Report
BU
06/16ROXGOLD : Announces TSX Approval to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
06/12ROXGOLD : Announces Additional Proposed Changes to Amended Stock Option Plan
BU
05/13ROXGOLD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results, Operations Continue to Generate Su..
AQ
05/12ROXGOLD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Operations Continue to Generate Su..
BU
05/05ROXGOLD FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL : Conference Call / Webcast Details
BU
04/29ROXGOLD : Drill Program Hits 59.4 GPT Over 10 Metres at Depth in Ancien Deposit ..
BU
04/20ROXGOLD : Drill Program Continues to Return High Grade Intersections From the Sé..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 273 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 38,2 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2020 49,3 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 569 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart ROXGOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Roxgold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROXGOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,01 CAD
Last Close Price 1,53 CAD
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Andrew Dorward President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver Lennox-King Chairman
Paul Criddle Chief Operating Officer
Vince Sapuppo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John L. Knowles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROXGOLD INC.47.12%416
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.57%47 786
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION46.60%46 479
POLYUS67.47%22 692
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.50.16%18 995
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.77%17 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group