Roxgold Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after the North American markets close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 8:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

For the conference call, our provider has implemented a new registration protocol called Direct Event, which will ensure participants a smooth entry to the call and avoid delays. To participate in the live conference call, please register in advance using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1499704

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Alternatively, participants can pre-register by phone by dialing 1 (888) 869-1189 within North America or (706) 643-5902 from international locations and provide the Conference ID: 1499704 to the live agent. Please pre-register in advance of the call.

The conference call replay will be available for two weeks after the call, from 11:00 am ET on August 12, 2020 until 11:59 pm ET on August 26, 2020, by dialing toll free 1 (800) 585-8367 within North America or 1 (416) 621-4642 from international locations and entering passcode: 1499704.

Webcast Details

Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at www.roxgold.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005894/en/