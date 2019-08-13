Log in
ROY CERAMICS SE

(RY8)
ROY Ceramics : Asset Holding SE (formerly Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) issues details regarding the implementation of the Annual General Meeting's resolutions

08/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) issues details regarding the implementation of the Annual General Meeting's resolutions

13.08.2019 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 August 2019, Hungen - ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) issues details regarding the implementation of the Annual General Meeting's resolutions

Capital increase from company funds

ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88 and ISIN DE000RYSE888) has issued details in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) about the further steps for the technical implementation of the capital increase from company funds. The capital increase from company funds was entered in the commercial register on 30 July 2019. The authorised new shares will be included in the listing of the existing old no-par value shares of the Company from 16 August 2019. As of the same day, the Company's no-par value shares will be listed as "ex New Shares". The New Shares will have the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) as the existing old no-par value shares (ISIN DE000RYSE888). All shares of the Company are held via credit institutes in collective custody accounts ("custodian banks"). The allocation of the New Shares by the custodian banks will take place on 16 August 2019 for the entitled shareholders on the basis of their holdings of existing old no-par value shares as of the evening of 15 August 2019 by means of a collective custody account credit, taking into account outstanding stock exchange transactions. Therefore, shareholders do not need to take any action with regard to the allocation of the New Shares.

ROY Ceramics SE renamed ROY Asset Holding SE

The renaming will take place upon entry in the commercial register and disclosure of the corresponding information to the stock exchange and service providers. The shares of the company will have the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) as the existing old no-par value shares (ISIN DE000RYSE888). The website of ROY Asset Holding SE can be accessed at www.royasset.de.



Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450

13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 856933

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856933  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Fung Lee Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Robert Huyck Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Matthias Herrmann Chief Financial Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Suriya Toaramrut Managing Director & Technical Director
Surasak Lelalertsuphakun Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROY CERAMICS SE8.84%0
ASSA ABLOY35.88%24 999
SAINT-GOBAIN12.29%19 974
FERGUSON PLC19.91%16 683
GEBERIT14.33%16 232
MASCO33.93%11 242
