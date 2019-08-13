ROY Ceramics : Asset Holding SE (formerly Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) issues details regarding the implementation of the Annual General Meeting's resolutions

DGAP-News: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) issues details regarding the implementation of the Annual General Meeting's resolutions



13.08.2019 / 19:00

13 August 2019, Hungen

Capital increase from company funds

ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (SIN RYSE88 and ISIN DE000RYSE888) has issued details in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) about the further steps for the technical implementation of the capital increase from company funds. The capital increase from company funds was entered in the commercial register on 30 July 2019. The authorised new shares will be included in the listing of the existing old no-par value shares of the Company from 16 August 2019. As of the same day, the Company's no-par value shares will be listed as "ex New Shares". The New Shares will have the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) as the existing old no-par value shares (ISIN DE000RYSE888). All shares of the Company are held via credit institutes in collective custody accounts ("custodian banks"). The allocation of the New Shares by the custodian banks will take place on 16 August 2019 for the entitled shareholders on the basis of their holdings of existing old no-par value shares as of the evening of 15 August 2019 by means of a collective custody account credit, taking into account outstanding stock exchange transactions. Therefore, shareholders do not need to take any action with regard to the allocation of the New Shares.

ROY Ceramics SE renamed ROY Asset Holding SE

The renaming will take place upon entry in the commercial register and disclosure of the corresponding information to the stock exchange and service providers. The shares of the company will have the same International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) as the existing old no-par value shares (ISIN DE000RYSE888). The website of ROY Asset Holding SE can be accessed at www.royasset.de.

