ROY Ceramics SE    RY8   DE000RYSE888

ROY CERAMICS SE

(RY8)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROY Asset Holding SE: Positive performance, increasing its revenue forecast, reaching a milestone at 3300 Main, and renewing the contract with the CEO

09/30/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ROY Asset Holding SE: Positive performance, increasing its revenue forecast, reaching a milestone at 3300 Main, and renewing the contract with the CEO

30.09.2019 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 September 2019, Hungen - ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) continues its positive performance, increasing its revenue forecast, reaching a milestone at 3300 Main, and renewing the contract with the CEO

 

Increase revenue forecast

ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (WKN RYSE88 and ISIN DE000RYSE888) is increasing its revenue forecast for the financial year 2019. So far, revenue in the real estate segment of EUR 3 million have been forecasted. ROY now expects a revenue of EUR 4 to 5 million from real estate. At the same time, ROY expects sales of EUR 5 million in the ceramic division. Overall, ROY now expects consolidated sales of EUR 9 to 10 million for the full year 2019, compared to EUR 3 million in the previous forecast.

 

Milestone reached for Project 3300 Main "The Travis"

Together with our project partners, the topping-out ceremony for our high-rise project 3300 Main "The Travis" was celebrated in September. The project is on time and on budget and completion is expected in spring 2020 as planned. The marketing of residential and commercial space will begin soon.

 

Board of Directors prematurely extends Matthias Herrmann's contract

The Board of Directors has prematurely extended Matthias Herrmann's contract for five years. It is doing so in acknowledgement of the Managing Director's successful work. At the same time, Mr Herrmann's confirmation ensures continuity at the top of the ROY Group and thus enables us to prepare for the upcoming tasks and further growth.


The ROY Consolidated Group's financial report for the first half-year of 2019 is available on the Internet at https://www.roykeramik.de/en/finanzberichte/
 


Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450

30.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 882937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882937  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
