ROY Asset Holding SE: Positive performance, increasing its revenue forecast, reaching a milestone at 3300 Main, and renewing the contract with the CEO

30 September 2019, Hungen - ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) continues its positive performance, increasing its revenue forecast, reaching a milestone at 3300 Main, and renewing the contract with the CEO

Increase revenue forecast

ROY Asset Holding SE (formerly ROY Ceramics SE) (WKN RYSE88 and ISIN DE000RYSE888) is increasing its revenue forecast for the financial year 2019. So far, revenue in the real estate segment of EUR 3 million have been forecasted. ROY now expects a revenue of EUR 4 to 5 million from real estate. At the same time, ROY expects sales of EUR 5 million in the ceramic division. Overall, ROY now expects consolidated sales of EUR 9 to 10 million for the full year 2019, compared to EUR 3 million in the previous forecast.

Milestone reached for Project 3300 Main "The Travis"

Together with our project partners, the topping-out ceremony for our high-rise project 3300 Main "The Travis" was celebrated in September. The project is on time and on budget and completion is expected in spring 2020 as planned. The marketing of residential and commercial space will begin soon.

Board of Directors prematurely extends Matthias Herrmann's contract

The Board of Directors has prematurely extended Matthias Herrmann's contract for five years. It is doing so in acknowledgement of the Managing Director's successful work. At the same time, Mr Herrmann's confirmation ensures continuity at the top of the ROY Group and thus enables us to prepare for the upcoming tasks and further growth.





