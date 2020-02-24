Log in
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Notification of an Interest Payment

02/24/2020 | 01:03pm EST

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2008/015696/06) Company code: RBPD

Stock code: RBPCB

ISIN: ZAE000243853

("Royal Bafokeng Platinum or RBPlat")

NOTIFICATION OF AN INTEREST PAYMENT

Bondholders of the Royal Bafokeng Platinum R1,200,000,000.00 7% Senior Unsecured Convertible Registered Bonds due 2022 ("the Convertible Bond") are hereby advised that the Convertible Bond will commence trading ex-interest, with respect to the interest period starting 16 September 2019 and ending on 15 March 2020 ("the Period"), from the close of trade on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 until the close of trade on Friday, 13 March 2020.

The interest amount to be paid on Monday, 16 March 2020 will be R350.00 for each R10,000.00 of Principal Amount for the Period. The next interest period will commence on 16 March 2020 (inclusive) and will end on 15 September 2020 (exclusive).

The salient dates relating to this interest payment are as follows:

Last date to trade in order to

participate in this interest payment:

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Ex-date:

Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Record date:

Friday, 13 March 2020

Payment date:

Monday, 16 March 2020

24 February 2020

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place

Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road

Sandton 2196, South Africa

P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 18:02:04 UTC
