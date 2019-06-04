Royal BAM : BAM Nuttall retains Gold ‘Investor In People' standard and scoops new Health and Wellbeing award

Camberley, 4 June 2019 - BAM Nuttall is proud to retain the Gold 'Investors in People' Standard, and receive the new Health and Wellbeing award, signalling our commitment and action for supporting our people to achieve their potential.

BAM Nuttall has held an Investors in People, the international standard for people management, for 20 years, benchmarking how we lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Underpinning the Standard is the Investors in People framework, reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry. Working with organisations globally, Investors in People can assess performance compared with the best.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People, said: 'We'd like to congratulate BAM Nuttall, Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, and an organisation committed to achieving success by realising the potential of their people. Everyone at BAM Nuttall can be extremely proud of their achievement.'

Commenting on the award, CEO Steve Fox, said: 'Retaining our IIP Gold standard for another three years is something to which everyone at BAM Nuttall has contributed - it's a signal for future employees, and our customers, of our commitment to supporting people, and learning from others to improve further. We pride ourselves on giving our people ongoing opportunities to build their skills and stretch their experiences - so they're happy to stay, and can focus their efforts on achieving success here - for themselves, their teams, our customers and our business. The new IIP Health and Wellbeing Award is also recognition of our efforts to make sure support and learning goes beyond developing technical and business skills. People have a life beyond their job and career, with individual needs and demands that can't be left at the door.'

'A laser focus on Safety; occupational health assessments; team briefings and courses to increase knowledge about physical health and mental wellbeing, along with opportunities to get involved in volunteering and fundraising; to connect and collaborate - are also an important part of our people's lives. And at BAM Nuttall, this is what we give to our people, everywhere.'

Quotes from employees to IIP assessors included:

'We're given every opportunity to progress and develop. There has been a huge shift in Health and Safety and a big drive on welfare and wellbeing. It is driven the whole way down through the organisation - it is not all about profit but about looking after the people.'

'Operating safely is everything here, and the message is reinforced through Your Safety is My Safety.'

'We're encouraged to identify new ways of working, for example, to reduce the need for using handheld tools.'

About BAM Nuttall

BAM Nuttall is a leading supplier of civil engineering services, focused on delivering exceptional infrastructure projects. Based in the UK, we're part of the Royal BAM Group, celebrating 150 years in business. We employ approximately 3,000 people at a number of locations throughout the UK, and on global projects, and share a purpose to create sustainable environments, that enhance people's lives.

As part of the international Royal BAM Group the company is fully committed to exploiting advances in technology to improve the buildability of our projects. Working with a diverse range of public and private sector customers, BAM Nuttall has a worldwide reputation for delivering exceptional civil engineering achievements, spanning rail; highways; marine; tunnelling; energy and water schemes. Clients include Network Rail, Highways Agency; Environment Agency; National Environment Research Council at British Antarctic Survey and Thames Tideway Tunnel.

As well as creating sustainable solutions, that help modernise and improve life for society, we aim to enhance the lives of our people and people in the organisations and communities we work alongside. We care about people and the planet - as well as being a well-run profitable business BAM aims to achieve a net positive impact on society.

In May mental health charity 'Mind' awarded BAM Nuttall 'Silver' for 2018, confirming we're making an impact when it comes to dealing with mental health in our workplace. This follows our employer pledge in 2017, committing to improving how we all think and act in response to mental health, as part of everyday business.

For more information visit: http://www.bamnuttall.co.uk/; Twitter: @BAM Nuttall

About Investors in People

Investors in People (IIP) is the Standard for people management. In 2017, IIP was established as a Community Interest Company to help shape a working world where employers, employees and the community succeed by understanding the value of investing in people. Thousands of organisations work with Investors in People, from Sainsbury's to Vauxhall, to evolve their talent management, whilst developing a supportive and engaging people management strategy.

Successful accreditation against the Standard is the sign of a great employer, and an organisation committed to achieving success through realising the potential of its people. To find out more about Investors in People please visit www.investorsinpeople.com.