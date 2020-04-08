Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal BAM : BAM Nuttall statement on furloughed staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Camberley, 7 April 2020 - BAM Nuttall is furloughing approximately 300 employees and its senior management team have taken voluntary reductions in salaries.

BAM Nuttall has decided that for April, any furloughed employees should be paid 90% of 'calculated wages' up to £30,000; and 80% of calculated wages over £30,000. This means the company will top up their pay from 80%, and removes the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme monthly cap of £2,500. No decision has been taken for May.

Steve Fox said: 'Our priorities are to protect lives and livelihoods. Where operations continue on our infrastructure projects, our teams are adapting procedures to comply with (Site Operating Procedures). Our teams continue to work closely with clients and sub-contractors to enable working where it is safe to do so, and the government has expressed its support to the industry in a letter from the Secretary of State. Where we can't implement these procedures, we have either stopped or deferred this work but we are protecting vital jobs that will be essential for when the country starts getting back to normal. We'll continue to review the impact of the outbreak and consider further steps to protect the long term health of our employees and the sustainability of our business. Where we have colleagues self-isolating or absent from work because they are showing symptoms of Covid-19, we send our thoughts at this worrying time.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 12:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL BAM GROUP
08:08aROYAL BAM : BAM Nuttall statement on furloughed staff
PU
02:48aROYAL BAM : BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Islands Port
PU
04/03ROYAL BAM : BAM Populous amongst heavyweight names forming Oak View Group projec..
AQ
04/02ROYAL BAM : BAM, Populous, amongst heavyweight names forming Oak View Group proj..
PU
03/31ROYAL BAM : Announcement BAM regarding Annual General Meeting 15 April 2020
PU
03/31ROYAL BAM : BAM responding to Covid-19 challenges
PU
03/30UPDATES STATEMENT ABOUT STATUS OF BA : BAM building special Covid-19 facilities
PU
03/23ROYAL BAM : BAM construction sites in Belgium closed
AQ
03/18ROYAL BAM : Contractor appointed to build our new mental health inpatient facili..
PU
03/18ROYAL BAM : BAM provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus out..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 825 M
EBIT 2020 79,7 M
Net income 2020 28,9 M
Finance 2020 296 M
Yield 2020 3,89%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,12  €
Last Close Price 1,41  €
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Steven Capper Chief Information Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-47.36%421
VINCI-27.35%43 255
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.38%31 876
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.18%18 967
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.23%18 487
FERROVIAL-1.17%18 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group