Royal BAM : BAM Nuttall statement on furloughed staff

Camberley, 7 April 2020 - BAM Nuttall is furloughing approximately 300 employees and its senior management team have taken voluntary reductions in salaries.

BAM Nuttall has decided that for April, any furloughed employees should be paid 90% of 'calculated wages' up to £30,000; and 80% of calculated wages over £30,000. This means the company will top up their pay from 80%, and removes the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme monthly cap of £2,500. No decision has been taken for May.

Steve Fox said: 'Our priorities are to protect lives and livelihoods. Where operations continue on our infrastructure projects, our teams are adapting procedures to comply with (Site Operating Procedures). Our teams continue to work closely with clients and sub-contractors to enable working where it is safe to do so, and the government has expressed its support to the industry in a letter from the Secretary of State. Where we can't implement these procedures, we have either stopped or deferred this work but we are protecting vital jobs that will be essential for when the country starts getting back to normal. We'll continue to review the impact of the outbreak and consider further steps to protect the long term health of our employees and the sustainability of our business. Where we have colleagues self-isolating or absent from work because they are showing symptoms of Covid-19, we send our thoughts at this worrying time.'