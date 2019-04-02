Log in
Royal BAM : BAM chosen to deliver new £36 million Jesus College Oxford scheme

04/02/2019 | 04:47am EDT
Hemel Hempstead, 2 April 2019 - Jesus College in Oxford has appointed BAM to deliver the redevelopment of its £36 million Northgate site.

Preparatory works are underway already, and the new facilities will expand and enhance the College, at the 1960s structure, to create 'a public gateway to the College in the heart of the city'.

Among the new facilities are new teaching space including a lecture theatre and a library, meeting and social space, 68 new student rooms, and a state of the art digital hub. MICA Architects has led the design, which also includes refurbishment of retail space in Market Street and Cornmarket.

BAM's appointment follows a strong competitive tender.

Anthony Nagle, Construction Director for BAM Construction South East, said: 'We have a stand-out track record in Oxford. The quality of buildings in this city are as good as anywhere in the UK and attract the best designs. The confined and historic conditions are also the most difficult to build in, so it takes a genuinely collaborative approach and real expertise to make big ambitions become a reality. That's where I believe our experience and attitude count.'

The company has been working in Oxford for several years, being involved with new developments for both Balliol College and Keble College, whilst recently it was awarded a place on the University of Oxford's Capital Projects Partners Framework for schemes over £20 million, which runs for the next five years.

In the 1950s BAM conducted numerous jobs at RAF Brize Norton, while in the 1970s, it worked on the then 470-bed John Radcliffe Hospital, to which it returned for a series of additions in the new millennium. More recently it delivered the Zaha Hadid designed Investcorp Building for St Antony's College and the new wing for the Ashmolean Museum.

Main contractual works at Northgate commence soon and are expected to be completed for during 2021.

Funding for the scheme includes a generous donation from Hong Kong entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Henry Cheng, through his London-based company Knight Dragon.

Further information: Mark Slattery, Press and Media Manager, BAM Construct UK Ltd, +44 (0)1442 23 84 15.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:46:19 UTC
