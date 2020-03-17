Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal BAM : BAM provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus outbreak; meeting of 15 April 2020 not postponed yet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 17 March 2020 - In light of the evolving outbreak of Coronavirus, Royal BAM Group nv is closely monitoring the situation and is providing an update - based on current insights and measures from the Dutch governmental authorities - on its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 April 2020 in Bunnik.

For the time being, the current situation does not provide sufficient reason to postpone the meeting. In order to minimise the risk of contamination, BAM will stimulate shareholders to participate from a distance by promoting proxies on the one hand and promoting questions in advance as much as possible on the other.

In order not to attend the meeting in person, but to exercise voting rights by proxy, shareholders are asked to give voting instructions to the independent third party IQ-EQ, by using 05. Voting proxy form or electronically via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Also, to submit as much questions as possible prior to the meeting, shareholders are asked to address their questions regarding the various agenda items by sending an email to arno.pronk@bam.com or a letter to Royal BAM Group nv, attention of Mr A.C. Pronk, PO Box 20, 3980 CA Bunnik, the Netherlands.

As in previous years, BAM will also provide the opportunity to follow the full meeting through a live video webcast. It will not be possible to vote and / or ask questions via this webcast.

In order to further mitigate potential health risks, the company will not organise social gatherings surrounding the meeting. Unfortunately, this means no pre- or post-meeting receptions will take place.

BAM continues to closely monitor the situation and advises you to regularly check our website for any further updates.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL BAM GROUP
05:57aROYAL BAM : BAM provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus out..
PU
03/16ROYAL BAM : Start on site confirmed at £350 million Leeds City Centre developmen..
PU
03/03ROYAL BAM : 17-year Snowhill project completes
PU
02/27ROYAL BAM : £40 million Staines Development gets underway – and is set to ..
PU
02/25ROYAL BAM : BAM publishes 2019 Integrated Report
PU
02/21ROYAL BAM GROUP : Slide show results
CO
02/21ROYAL BAM GROUP : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company..
CO
02/21ROYAL BAM GROUP : Annual results
CO
02/21ROYAL BAM GROUP : Notices
CO
02/20ROYAL BAM GROUP : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company..
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 167 M
EBIT 2020 87,8 M
Net income 2020 73,9 M
Finance 2020 306 M
Yield 2020 6,75%
P/E ratio 2020 3,61x
P/E ratio 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,92  €
Last Close Price 1,33  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Steven Capper Chief Information Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-50.34%407
VINCI-40.36%36 521
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.58%31 519
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED2.56%19 281
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.75%18 359
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.07%18 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group