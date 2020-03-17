Royal BAM : BAM provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus outbreak; meeting of 15 April 2020 not postponed yet

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 17 March 2020 - In light of the evolving outbreak of Coronavirus, Royal BAM Group nv is closely monitoring the situation and is providing an update - based on current insights and measures from the Dutch governmental authorities - on its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 April 2020 in Bunnik.

For the time being, the current situation does not provide sufficient reason to postpone the meeting. In order to minimise the risk of contamination, BAM will stimulate shareholders to participate from a distance by promoting proxies on the one hand and promoting questions in advance as much as possible on the other.

In order not to attend the meeting in person, but to exercise voting rights by proxy, shareholders are asked to give voting instructions to the independent third party IQ-EQ, by using 05. Voting proxy form or electronically via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Also, to submit as much questions as possible prior to the meeting, shareholders are asked to address their questions regarding the various agenda items by sending an email to arno.pronk@bam.com or a letter to Royal BAM Group nv, attention of Mr A.C. Pronk, PO Box 20, 3980 CA Bunnik, the Netherlands.

As in previous years, BAM will also provide the opportunity to follow the full meeting through a live video webcast. It will not be possible to vote and / or ask questions via this webcast.

In order to further mitigate potential health risks, the company will not organise social gatherings surrounding the meeting. Unfortunately, this means no pre- or post-meeting receptions will take place.

BAM continues to closely monitor the situation and advises you to regularly check our website for any further updates.