ROYAL BAM GROUP
Royal BAM : BAM reports 1H18 adjusted pre-tax result of 57.8 million and reconfirms full year outlook

08/23/2018 | 07:32am CEST
  • Construction & Property: Dutch residential property development drives margin improvement
  • Civil engineering: cost overrun IJmuiden largely offset by improved results outside the Netherlands
  • PPP: solid result from existing portfolio supported by project transfer to PGGM joint venture
  • Order book: stable and developing in line with markets
  • Higher cash outflow in first half 2018; trade working capital efficiency reduced from -11.1% to -10%
  • Adoption IFRS 15 accounting change: restatement 2017 opening shareholders' equity and result

Click here for the full press release.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:31:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Finance 2018 286 M
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 8,03
P/E ratio 2019 6,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 984 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik J. Bax Chief Operating Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Klaas S. Wester Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-6.03%1 149
VINCI-2.24%57 357
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.41%33 939
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-11.43%26 993
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.86%26 545
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-15.02%23 465
