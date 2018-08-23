Royal BAM : BAM reports 1H18 adjusted pre-tax result of 57.8 million and reconfirms full year outlook

-
Construction & Property: Dutch residential property development drives margin improvement
Civil engineering: cost overrun IJmuiden largely offset by improved results outside the Netherlands
PPP: solid result from existing portfolio supported by project transfer to PGGM joint venture
Order book: stable and developing in line with markets
Higher cash outflow in first half 2018; trade working capital efficiency reduced from -11.1% to -10%
Adoption IFRS 15 accounting change: restatement 2017 opening shareholders' equity and result
