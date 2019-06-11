Royal BAM : BAM reports transactions under its current share buy-back programme

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 11 June 2019 - Royal BAM Group nv has repurchased 802,500 of its own shares in the period from 4 June 2019 up to and including 10 June 2019 at an average price of €3.86. The consideration for this repurchase was €3,093,689.92.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3,668,706 shares, for a total consideration of €13,626,239.95. An overview of all weekly transactions with aggregated numbers of repurchased shares is published by BAM on its website.

The repurchased shares represent 81.9 per cent of BAM's share buy-back programme for 4,482,030 ordinary shares as confirmed on 21 May 2019, to neutralise the dilution effect of the issue of stock dividend and to fulfil its obligations deriving from the performance share plan.

Further information

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

