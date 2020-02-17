Royal BAM : BAM starts work on new health care centre

Glasgow, 14 February 2020 - BAM Construction has started work on a new £19 million Health Care Centre in Clydebank.

Delivered in partnership with hub West Scotland, on behalf of NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Clydebank Health Centre will be located within the Queens Quay development area forming part of a new Health Quarter.

Upon completion in autumn 2021, the new three storey, state of the art, locality healthcare facility will bring together six local GP practices to serve 40,000 members of the local population. In addition to GP services the new centre will accommodate district nurses, health visitors and social work, dental and podiatry departments to provide a full range of enhanced healthcare on the site.

Bruce Dickson, Regional Director, BAM Construction said: 'We are delighted to be working with hub West Scotland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on another transformational health project. At a time when questions are being asked about the contribution of infrastructure to society, once opened, this will be a great example of how a building can improve a community. It's also good to be back working in Clydebank where we have previously delivered the College and Leisure Centre, the latter also for hub West Scotland.'

Iain Marley, Chief Executive, hub West Scotland added: 'We are thrilled to be proceeding with the construction phase and to continue our highly valued partnerships with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and BAM Construction. This investment will deliver high quality facilities that enable transformational improvements in the delivery of health and social care services in West Dunbartonshire and our commitment to community investment means that the project is already benefitting local communities through the jobs and business opportunities.'

BAM Construction is one of Scotland's leading contractors with a strong reputation in delivering healthcare projects and is currently working on a number of new facilities including Scotland's largest health centre in Parkhead, Glasgow, and a £19 million Health Centre in Greenock.

