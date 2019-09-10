Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP

(BAMNB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/10 03:18:27 am
2.538 EUR   -0.24%
03:07aROYAL BAM : Composition Supervisory Board
PU
09/06ROYAL BAM : Composition management BAM Deutschland
PU
09/06ROYAL BAM : BAM wins design and build contract for Danish school
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal BAM : Composition Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:07am EDT
[Attachment]

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 10 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Royal BAM Group nv intends to nominate Mr Rudy Provoost for appointment to the Supervisory Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 6 November 2019 for a period which will end with the Annual General Meeting in 2023. This nomination is related to the vacancy that has arisen due to the retirement of Mr Klaas Wester from the Supervisory Board (as announced on 20 February 2019), in connection with the end of his second four-year term of appointment.

Between 2011 and 2016, Rudy Provoost (1959, Belgian nationality) has been the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Rexel Group, a France-based publicly-listed international company specialized in the professional distribution of electro-technical supplies and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial buildings and applications. Before joining Rexel, he was employed by Royal Philips from 2000 until 2011. He was appointed as a member of the Executive Board of Royal Philips and CEO of Philips Consumer Electronics in 2006, and became CEO of Philips Lighting three years later. Before his start at Royal Philips, he also held a variety of European senior leadership and management positions at Whirlpool, Canon and Procter & Gamble. He obtained a Master's degree in Psychology from Ghent University in 1982 and a Master's degree in Business Management from Vlerick Business School in 1983.

Rudy Provoost is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad, the Dutch publicly-listed international provider of HR services, as well as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategic Committee of Elia, Belgium's publicly-listed high-voltage transmission system operator, and a member of the Board of Directors of Vlerick Business School. Furthermore, he is also active as a management consultant and strategic advisor.

Harrie Noy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'I am very pleased that we can nominate Rudy Provoost as member of our Board. He brings a wealth of business and leadership experience both in terms of general management and corporate governance at publicly-listed companies, not only in the Netherlands, but also in Europe and beyond. Particularly at Philips Lighting and the Rexel Group, which are both prominent players in the construction market, he gained significant knowledge and experience in the field of product supply and logistics services as well as project management and tendering procedures. We look forward to working with him as member of our Board.'

Further information:

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 07:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BAM GROUP
03:07aROYAL BAM : Composition Supervisory Board
PU
09/06ROYAL BAM : Composition management BAM Deutschland
PU
09/06ROYAL BAM : BAM wins design and build contract for Danish school
PU
09/04ROYAL BAM : BAM delivers new Newton Mearns Primary School and Nursery
PU
09/04ROYAL BAM : Contractors get a learning experience from building new Bucks school
PU
09/03ROYAL BAM : Wellington man Dermot shortlisted for UK construction honours
PU
09/02ROYAL BAM : Essex firms reap £120 million as construction giant turns 150
PU
08/22ROYAL BAM : GBHP hosts construction insight event for WOMEN'STEC
PU
08/22BAM 2019H1 : adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1..
PU
08/21ROYAL BAM : Pitlochry historic railway feature returned
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 081 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Finance 2019 519 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,92x
P/E ratio 2020 5,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 705 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,79  €
Last Close Price 2,54  €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Jan Bax Chief Operating Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP1.19%779
VINCI35.91%62 033
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.23%34 042
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.93%26 063
FERROVIAL47.16%21 439
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%21 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group