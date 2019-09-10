Royal BAM : Composition Supervisory Board

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 10 September 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Royal BAM Group nv intends to nominate Mr Rudy Provoost for appointment to the Supervisory Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 6 November 2019 for a period which will end with the Annual General Meeting in 2023. This nomination is related to the vacancy that has arisen due to the retirement of Mr Klaas Wester from the Supervisory Board (as announced on 20 February 2019), in connection with the end of his second four-year term of appointment.

Between 2011 and 2016, Rudy Provoost (1959, Belgian nationality) has been the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Rexel Group, a France-based publicly-listed international company specialized in the professional distribution of electro-technical supplies and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial buildings and applications. Before joining Rexel, he was employed by Royal Philips from 2000 until 2011. He was appointed as a member of the Executive Board of Royal Philips and CEO of Philips Consumer Electronics in 2006, and became CEO of Philips Lighting three years later. Before his start at Royal Philips, he also held a variety of European senior leadership and management positions at Whirlpool, Canon and Procter & Gamble. He obtained a Master's degree in Psychology from Ghent University in 1982 and a Master's degree in Business Management from Vlerick Business School in 1983.

Rudy Provoost is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad, the Dutch publicly-listed international provider of HR services, as well as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategic Committee of Elia, Belgium's publicly-listed high-voltage transmission system operator, and a member of the Board of Directors of Vlerick Business School. Furthermore, he is also active as a management consultant and strategic advisor.

Harrie Noy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'I am very pleased that we can nominate Rudy Provoost as member of our Board. He brings a wealth of business and leadership experience both in terms of general management and corporate governance at publicly-listed companies, not only in the Netherlands, but also in Europe and beyond. Particularly at Philips Lighting and the Rexel Group, which are both prominent players in the construction market, he gained significant knowledge and experience in the field of product supply and logistics services as well as project management and tendering procedures. We look forward to working with him as member of our Board.'

