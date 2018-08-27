Log in
Royal BAM : First project with family homes for BAM in Luxembourg

08/27/2018 | 02:37pm CEST
Bunnik, the Netherlands, 27 August 2018 - BAM Lux, a subsidiary of BAM's Walloon operating company Galère, has won a contract from the Luxembourg housing corporation SNHBM (Société Nationale des Habitations à Bon Marché) for the hull construction for 26 family homes in Hautcharage (in the southwestern part of Luxembourg). The contract value is approximately €3 million. BAM Lux will complete the works in the summer of 2019.

The homes have been designed by SNHBM and will be realised in accordance with the criteria for passive buildings (energy class AAA). The Cité Jean-Christophe project is situated on former football fields. The final completion of the homes will be contracted separately by the client to third parties, as is usual in Luxembourg.

Currently, several projects of BAM Lux are in progress, including the structural work for the residential, retail and office project INFINITY in Luxembourg and the reconstruction of the Dudelange-Burange junction.

Further information: Arno Pronk, +31 (0)30 659 86 23.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 12:36:01 UTC
