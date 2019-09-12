Log in
Royal BAM : Leeds Children's Hospital makes UK construction honours shortlist

09/12/2019 | 03:11am EDT
Hemel Hempstead, 11 September 2019 - Work at Leeds General Hospital has led to it being listed on the construction industry's most prestigious awards shortlist.

The new inter-operative MRI and hybrid cardiac theatre at the Clarendon Wing of Leeds General Infirmary (MRIHCT) - based at St George's Road - was handed over by Leeds-based BAM Construction last December. The four-storey extension to the Clarendon Wing provides a one-stop shop for neuro operation and scanning, and the only flexible hybrid cardio theatre for cardiologists in the north of the UK.

Work on the new facilities was led by Daniel Marsh of BAM Construction, the firm that built Wharfedale Hospital, who has now been short-listed for the construction industry's 'Oscars' - the construction manager of the year awards, organised by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

The structure took over 160 people just under a year to build.

The awards posed an unusual challenge for Dan, he says, 'Because they are about individuals, and not the team. This industry is all about a number of different partners working together and our ability to collaborate effectively is what can distinguish success from failure. It goes against the grain for any of us to single ourselves out.'

In fact, Dan and his team had to overcome a number of significant technical challenges, including collision risk from the Hospital's nearby helipad, the problems from the magnetic field of the MRI scanners, and alterations to four potentially lethal quench pipes containing super-chilled helium at minus 270 degrees! At times, they were working just a 40mm partition away from live surgery.

Although only 35, the Sheffield-born construction professional is no stranger to creating striking structures in Leeds, having worked on the Northern Ballet School in the city, and on the Haribo factory in Pontefract.

'I think this building stands out from others because of its striking appearance. It is supported by eight 17m-long angled stilts. It's an unusual design and people talk about it when they see it and ask why it was built like that.'

Despite the technical elements involved in creating the new facilities, it has very strong personal connections for Dan.

'My wife is a midwife for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trusts and used to work in the Clarendon Wing. My son was born there too. We adopted the Hospital's children's charity for the year we were here, and raised over £16,000 for them. My abiding memory of working on the new was how good it was to work alongside the staff and children. We helped them to do a video featuring the children all dressed in construction clothing, called The Inspectors are Coming - it's on You Tube. That was great fun and you can see how much we all enjoyed it when you watch it.'

Winning the award would be a career highlight, Dan says, but he adds: 'Although I'd love to win a medal, there are so many fantastic schemes and professionals out there. I felt I did my best in the interviews, and the rest is now out of my hands.'

Dan will find out if he has won a silver or gold medal on the night of the awards, which are hosted at the Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London on Wednesday 18th September. BAM is behind several other major developments in Leeds including the rejuvenation of the Yorkshire Playhouse, and the Sir William Henry Bragg building for Leeds University.

See Dan and his team help have fun helping the kids learn about construction in this short YouTube video:

Further information: Mark Slattery, Press and Media Manager, BAM Construct UK Ltd, 01442 238415.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:11:00 UTC
