Royal BAM : Management appointment BAM Nuttall

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 14 May 2020 - The Executive Board of Royal BAM Group nv has appointed A.P. (Adrian) Savory as Chief Executive of BAM Nuttall Ltd, effective 1 June 2020. Adrian Savory joined BAM Nuttall in 1995 and has been a member of its management board, as Managing Director, Infrastructure, since 2017.

Stephen Fox, BAM Nuttall's current Chief Executive, is stepping down at the end of May. He joined BAM Nuttall (then: Edmund Nuttall) in 1989. After a successful career in the company, the last ten years as Chief Executive, he will be pursuing opportunities where his experience and expertise can support the continued modernisation of the construction industry.

Frans den Houter, CFO/interim CEO of Royal BAM Group, said: 'We thank Steve Fox for his commitment and his contribution to BAM. During his career at BAM Nuttall, the company has consolidated its position as a leading UK infrastructure contractor, improving safety and sustainability, while building a strong cash position and secure order book, making a strong contribution to our Group. The Executive Committee wishes him well in his future.'

As of 1 June 2020 the management of BAM Nuttall will consist of Adrian Savory (Chief Executive), Martin Bellamy (Managing Director, Regions), Alan Cox (Preconstruction Director), Ruth Dunphy (Finance Director) and David McGowan (Delivery Services Director).

