Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP

(BAMNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 04:33:59 am
1.287 EUR   -3.38%
04:10aROYAL BAM : Management appointment BAM Nuttall
PU
05/06ROYAL BAM : Chorlton High School appoints BAM Construction and Pozzoni for new facilities
PU
04/15ROYAL BAM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal BAM : Management appointment BAM Nuttall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 14 May 2020 - The Executive Board of Royal BAM Group nv has appointed A.P. (Adrian) Savory as Chief Executive of BAM Nuttall Ltd, effective 1 June 2020. Adrian Savory joined BAM Nuttall in 1995 and has been a member of its management board, as Managing Director, Infrastructure, since 2017.

Stephen Fox, BAM Nuttall's current Chief Executive, is stepping down at the end of May. He joined BAM Nuttall (then: Edmund Nuttall) in 1989. After a successful career in the company, the last ten years as Chief Executive, he will be pursuing opportunities where his experience and expertise can support the continued modernisation of the construction industry.

Frans den Houter, CFO/interim CEO of Royal BAM Group, said: 'We thank Steve Fox for his commitment and his contribution to BAM. During his career at BAM Nuttall, the company has consolidated its position as a leading UK infrastructure contractor, improving safety and sustainability, while building a strong cash position and secure order book, making a strong contribution to our Group. The Executive Committee wishes him well in his future.'

As of 1 June 2020 the management of BAM Nuttall will consist of Adrian Savory (Chief Executive), Martin Bellamy (Managing Director, Regions), Alan Cox (Preconstruction Director), Ruth Dunphy (Finance Director) and David McGowan (Delivery Services Director).

Further information:
  • Analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 87 07;
  • Press: Niels van Dongen, niels.van.dongen@bam.com or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 86 23.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL BAM GROUP
04:10aROYAL BAM : Management appointment BAM Nuttall
PU
05/06ROYAL BAM : Chorlton High School appoints BAM Construction and Pozzoni for new f..
PU
04/15ROYAL BAM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/08ROYAL BAM : BAM Nuttall statement on furloughed staff
PU
04/08ROYAL BAM : BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Islands Port
PU
04/08ROYAL BAM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/03ROYAL BAM : BAM Populous amongst heavyweight names forming Oak View Group projec..
AQ
04/02ROYAL BAM : BAM, Populous, amongst heavyweight names forming Oak View Group proj..
PU
03/31ROYAL BAM : Announcement BAM regarding Annual General Meeting 15 April 2020
PU
03/31ROYAL BAM : BAM responding to Covid-19 challenges
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 450 M
EBIT 2020 30,4 M
Net income 2020 21,1 M
Finance 2020 196 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,02x
Capitalization 364 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,85  €
Last Close Price 1,33  €
Spread / Highest target 99,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans den Houter Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Gosse Boon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-50.41%394
VINCI-26.00%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.39%30 591
FERROVIAL2.15%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.53%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.10%17 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group