News Summary

Royal BAM : Network Rail awards multi-billion-pound contracts to deliver work on some of Britain's busiest routes

12/21/2018 | 01:00pm CET
[Attachment]

(Press release Network Rail:) 20 december 2018 - Network Rail has announced the award of three multi-billion-pound contracts for the South of England, worth up to £7bn for Control Period 6 (2019-2024).

The framework to deliver renewals and enhancements in Anglia, South East and Wessex has been awarded to J Murphy & Sons (Anglia), BAM Nuttall Limited (South East) and Geoffrey Osborne Limited (Wessex) who will act as strategic delivery partners throughout CP6.

The multi-discipline framework will deliver projects of varying value, including stations, buildings and civils, electrifications, power, signalling, telecommunications and track. This is initially in place for a five-year period but has the option of three one-year extensions if required.

Two of the three successful bidders, BAM Nuttall Limited and Geoffrey Osborne Limited, already work in the region and have delivered schemes including a 100-hour blockade to replace a life-expired bridge in Wandsworth and the upgrade of Shoreham Viaduct.

Cameron Burns, Commercial Director Southern region, said: 'Over the last few years we have made a shift towards working more collaboratively and closer to fewer key contractors, which has allowed us to deliver major improvements for passengers successfully and safely. Given that we are delivering in some of Britain's busiest stations and on some of the most used routes into the capital, our ability to upgrade the railway with minimal impact on passengers is increasingly important. We want to build on this success for CP6 and the relationships we have with our suppliers, and we look forward to working with them all going forward.'

John Dowsett, Managing Director for Infrastructure at Osborne, said: 'Winning this CP6 framework is highly significant for us - it sees us further strengthening our rail portfolio and continuing to work with Network Rail, who recognise and value the collaborative approach we bring.'

John Murphy, CEO of J Murphy and Sons said: 'We are excited to be part of Network Rail's strategic partnership to deliver CP6. This award continues our long partnership with them in renewing and enhancing infrastructure throughout the UK and will give us the chance to work together and drive innovation and improvements. It was a real team effort across Murphy, and the framework will leverage our engineering and rail capabilities across our whole business. We are looking forward to getting started and delivering safely and efficiently to benefit rail passengers across the Anglia route.'

Huw Jones, BAM's Rail Director said: 'We're proud of the contribution we've made and are excited to be continuing our collaboration with Network Rail, and our supply chain, for the safe delivery of exceptional rail infrastructure. This confirmation of our continued involvement allows us to invest with confidence in developing skills, our innovation pipeline and technology. We look forward to playing our part, demonstrating BAM's commitment to creating sustainable solutions that enhance lives - including rail passengers and the communities where we work.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:59:08 UTC
