Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP (BAMNB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal BAM : New video from London City Airport highlights huge civil engineering works in King George V Dock as piling works get underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:47am CEST
[Attachment]

(News release London City Airport:) London, 3 September 2018 - A new video from London City Airport goes behind-the-scenes of the vast civil engineering project taking place in King George V Dock, as part of the £480 million City Airport Development Programme (CADP).

Because of London City Airport's unique location in London's Royal Docks, in order to create the new 'land' upon which new airport infrastructure will be constructed, the airport must install over one thousand 'piles', which will support a 75,000m2 concrete deck. The CADP Delivery Partner, Bechtel, is leading the project alongside main contractor BAM Nuttall.

A pile is a supporting column, comprising a steel casing with a steel cage inserted and filled with concrete. Each casing is typically 17.5m long and 1.0m to 1.2m in diameter. After embedding the casing into the dock bed, a further 4m is excavated beneath the base of the casing which is then filled with the cage and concrete.

Peter Adams, Chief Development Officer for London City Airport, said: 'The piling and decking phase of the airport development is an incredible civil engineering project, right in the heart of London's Royal Docks. This is the first crucial stage in making London City Airport even better, led by our contractor BAM Nuttall. In essence we're creating new land to build on, for a new terminal building and parallel taxiway, which will enable more routes, additional airlines and greater choice for passengers. Almost anything that you see today will not be untouched by this investment programme.'

Three piling barges are now in situ in King George V Dock as the first stage of piling and decking gathers pace. The huge £85 million two-year project forms an essential first phase of the City Airport Development Programme, estimated for completion in the first half of 2020. The overall programme is expected to be complete in 2022.

The video has been published to coincide with the start of piling works in the area directly south of the existing aircraft stands 21 to 24, also known as the East Pier. It is in this location where the brand new terminal facilities will be constructed, above the dock waters. The completed deck will also support a new parallel taxiway for aircraft, enabling an additional 8 flights per hour at peak, access to new routes and markets, and the facilities to welcome 6.5 million passengers per year by 2025.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BAM GROUP
10:47aROYAL BAM : New video from London City Airport highlights huge civil engineering..
PU
09/05ROYAL BAM : First occupier secured for Edinburgh’s Capital Square
PU
09/05ROYAL BAM : Handing over Great Western Academy tops £150 million Swindon milesto..
PU
09/03ROYAL BAM : Builders reveal why new theatre facilities at Leeds Children’s..
PU
08/30ROYAL BAM : Long-term partnership between Dutch construction firms and Schiphol
PU
08/28ROYAL BAM : BAM appointed for Leeds Playhouse Scheme
PU
08/28ROYAL BAM : BAM realises two multifunctional projects in Brussels
PU
08/27ROYAL BAM : First project with family homes for BAM in Luxembourg
PU
08/23ROYAL BAM : BAM reports 1H18 adjusted pre-tax result of 57.8 million and reconf..
PU
08/21ROYAL BAM : BAM PPP and Building Equality celebrate and promote diversity in the..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Koninklijke BAM Groep NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21Koninklijke BAM Groep NV 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 756 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Finance 2018 321 M
Yield 2018 4,53%
P/E ratio 2018 8,44
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Capitalization 923 M
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,83 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob P. van Wingerden Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Jan Bax Chief Operating Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Klaas S. Wester Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP-12.40%1 084
VINCI-6.68%56 104
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.34%33 095
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.81%26 575
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%25 755
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-13.35%23 402
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.