Royal BAM N : Marlet appoints BAM Ireland as main contractor for residential development One Lime Street in South Docklands

08/06/2020 | 03:59am EDT

(Press release Marlet Property Group:) Dublin, 4 August 2020 - Marlet is pleased to announce the appointment of BAM Ireland as the main contractor for its One Lime Street scheme in Dublin's south docklands.

This development will feature 216 one- and two-bedroom apartments with private balconies/terraces, handsome landscaped communal spaces amounting to 13,000 sq ft, and high-end amenity space including a gym, concierge, multi-purpose rooms and retail space on street level.

One Lime Street has been designed as a U-shaped block around a light, bright and airy central courtyard, giving residents a respite from the busy city surroundings. It will be primarily built in brick to keep tradition with neighbouring residential architecture and industrial buildings in the Docklands area.

Having recently completed site works, construction on the apartment blocks of One Lime Street is commencing this month with a completion date set for Q2 2022.

One Lime Street design will reflect Marlet's pro-active approach to the challenges posed by the current pandemic, and include the use of microbicidal paint applied on washroom and shared area walls, antibacterial door hardware, touch-free building access, and a top-of-the-range ventilation strategy.

Features such as a large entrance court and reception to avoid congestion at peak times, increased size of lifts to allow for social distancing, and home-office areas to facilitate working from home will also be incorporated.

Theo Cullinane, BAM Ireland CEO, said: 'Moving forward with Marlet on One Lime Street is particularly exciting considering all the challenges the industry, and indeed the country, has faced in recent times. These 216 apartments will be a great addition to the South Docklands area and BAM is looking forward to delivering them for Marlet. BAM will utilise off-site prefabrication techniques to deliver this project. The superstructure, bathrooms and balconies will be manufactured and finished off-site. Advantages of off-site construction include; a reduced construction period; less operatives on site; better environment for social distancing and minimal disruption to local residents.'

One Lime Street is part of a new Quayside quarter consisting of four Marlet's developments in Dublin Silicon Docks including the Sorting Office, a 208,000 sq ft commercial building recently sold to Mapletree, Ropemaker Place, a new residential development with 56 high-end apartments currently available on the letting market, and the Shipping Office, an upcoming 177,000 sq ft Grade A commercial development on Sir Rogerson's Quay.

Click here for the original press release.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 07:58:03 UTC
