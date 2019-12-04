Log in
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report  
12/04
104.95 CAD   -2.08%
05:10pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canada Stocks Record Small Gain
DJ
04:57pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Shifts to Expense Management as Growth Slows--2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Royal Bank of Canada : Canada Stocks Record Small Gain

12/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ticked up 5 points, or about 0.03%, on Wednesday, closing at 16897. The blue-chip S&P/TSX Index was essentially unchanged at 1009.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.T) fell 2.1% to close at C$104.95. Profit at the largest Canadian bank by assets fell to C$3.21 billion in the quarter that ended Oct. 31 from roughly C$3.25 billion a year earlier, the company reported on Wednesday. Earnings slipped 2 Canadian cents to C$2.18 a share.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -2.08% 104.95 Delayed Quote.15.65%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.03% 16897.34 Delayed Quote.18.97%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 44 116 M
EBIT 2020 18 407 M
Net income 2020 13 137 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,01%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,48x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 111,60  CAD
Last Close Price 107,18  CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA15.65%115 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%200 109
