Royal Bank of Canada : Canada Stocks Record Small Gain

By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ticked up 5 points, or about 0.03%, on Wednesday, closing at 16897. The blue-chip S&P/TSX Index was essentially unchanged at 1009.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.T) fell 2.1% to close at C$104.95. Profit at the largest Canadian bank by assets fell to C$3.21 billion in the quarter that ended Oct. 31 from roughly C$3.25 billion a year earlier, the company reported on Wednesday. Earnings slipped 2 Canadian cents to C$2.18 a share.

