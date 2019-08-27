Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Canada : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO -The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission has issued a notice of hearing to Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank to settle charges of forex trading malpractices, the Canadian regulator said on Monday.

Both banks face charges relating to allegations that their traders used confidential customer information to gain potential advantage in foreign exchange transactions that took place between 2011 and 2013, the regulator said.

The hearing will be held on Friday at the commission's office in Toronto.

The banks are accused of failing to have sufficient controls in their FX trading business during the three-year period, according to two separate 'statements of allegations' from the Ontario Securities Commission.

The regulator also said the banks' lack of sufficient controls allowed inappropriate sharing of confidential client information by their respective FX traders with traders at other competitor firms.

The commission's staff have identified hundreds of prohibited disclosures throughout 2011-2013, the notices said.

"The conduct covered by the allegations occurred many years ago, and we have taken a number of steps since that time to enhance our controls," RBC said in a statement cited by Canadian media.

"We will discipline, up to and including termination, anyone on our platform who does not comply with our high standards of behavior and the applicable laws and regulations in any jurisdiction," RBC said in a statement quoted by the Financial Post http://bit.ly/30NdIKE.

A TD Bank statement quoted by the media said the bank takes "matters of this kind extremely seriously," without adding further details.

The banks did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.29% 97.88 Delayed Quote.4.45%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.35% 71.83 Delayed Quote.5.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
12:17aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice ..
RE
08/26ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Olympic champions and hopefuls gather for first-ever RBC ..
AQ
08/22ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Correction to Royal Bank of Canada Update (Aug. 21)
DJ
08/22CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC profit beats estimates as Canada retai..
RE
08/22ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 3rd Quarter Results
AQ
08/22ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Consumers Drive RBC Profit Rise
DJ
08/21Financials Rise With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : profit rises as Canada business posts surprise growth
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 46 367 M
EBIT 2019 17 808 M
Net income 2019 12 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 108,44  CAD
Last Close Price 97,88  CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA4.45%105 222
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.60%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%186 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group