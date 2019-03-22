Royal Bank of Canada : Doug Guzman of RBC to speak at National Bank Financial's 17th annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 22, 2019 - Doug Guzman, Group Head of Wealth Management and Insurance, Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to present at National Bank Financial's Canadian Financial Services Conference to be held in Montreal on March 27, 2019. His presentation will begin at 10:55 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

Investor contact: Dave Mun, Investor Relations, 416-974-4924

Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789