Royal Bank of Canada : Doug Guzman of RBC to speak at National Bank Financial's 17th annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

03/22/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

TORONTO, March 22, 2019 - Doug Guzman, Group Head of Wealth Management and Insurance, Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to present at National Bank Financial's Canadian Financial Services Conference to be held in Montreal on March 27, 2019. His presentation will begin at 10:55 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

Investor contact: Dave Mun, Investor Relations, 416-974-4924

Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:39:01 UTC
