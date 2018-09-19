Log in
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY)

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY)
Royal Bank of Canada : Ontario artist wins the 20th RBC Canadian Painting Competition (CPC)

09/19/2018 | 02:23am CEST

TORONTO, September 18, 2018 - On Tuesday evening, a jury comprised of Canadian artists, educators, curators and writers announced Amanda Boulos, as this year's winner of the RBC Canadian Painting Competition (CPC) at Toronto's Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery. Honourable mentions were also awarded to artists Emmanuel Osahor and geetha thurairajah.

Ontario's Amanda Boulos wins first place at the 2018 RBC Canadian Painting Competition

Boulos will receive $25,000 for her work entitled, 'In the Morning,' along with a residency at Banff Centre for the Arts. Osahor and thurairajah will each receive $15,000. In addition, these three paintings will become part of RBC's corporate art collection, which consists of more than 4,500 pieces of work by Canadian artists.

'I'm very thankful for the support RBC and Canadian Art has provided me, along with the chance to meet and build relationships with many emerging artists, peers and mentors,' said Amanda Boulos, 2018 winner. 'Opportunities like these enable creators to showcase their talents on a national scale and provide a platform to gain international exposure.'

Based in Toronto and a 2017 graduate of the University of Guelph MFA program, Boulos uses the process of painting to rework her Palestinian ancestors' stories, as well as create new ones. The jury said 'In the Morning' struck them as brave, nuanced, and powerful. Reckoning with both personal and cultural mythologies, Boulos's work is a vibrant approach to narrative painting and its history.

'RBCrecognizes the need to create opportunities for promising new artists to commit to their craft and take their careers to the next level,' said Corrie Jackson, Senior Art Curator, RBC. 'Building on the legacy of the competition, we're excited to partner with the art community to reflect and reimagine how we can advance the next generation of Canadian artists.'

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the RBC Canadian Painting Competition, which has supported more than 250 emerging visual artists, providing mentorship, education, awards, and opportunities to showcase their talent worldwide. Heading into 2019 and given the ever-changing art landscape, RBC will be working closely with key partners to evolve its commitment to the visual arts in Canada.

'Canadian Art is pleased to partner with RBC on this important competition; an essential part of our mandate to support emerging artists. We congratulate all finalists, whose evolving talent we'll be watching with excitement and interest,' said David Balzer, Co-Publisher and Editor-In-Chief of Canadian Art.

The RBC CPC finalists' works will be on display at Toronto's Power Plant (231 Queens Quay West) from September 15th to 30th. For more information, and to view visuals and descriptions of the winning works, visit: rbc.com/paintingcompetition.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

About Canadian Art
Canadian Art is the preeminent platform for journalism and criticism about art and culture in Canada. Our award-winning print, digital, educational and programming initiatives deliver smart, accessible ideas, stories and opinions. A national non-profit organization, Canadian Art develops and supports art writers, and engages with the work of artists, established and new. Most important, we empower diverse audiences to understand, debate and be inspired by art.

Media requiring further information or wishing to book an interview, please contact:
Michelle Yao, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-3792

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:22:05 UTC
