Royal Bank of Canada : Posts Lower Profit, Citing Rates

By Vipal Monga and Patrick Thomas

TORONTO -- Royal Bank of Canada is focusing on curbing cost growth as lower interest rates and economic uncertainty weigh on the banks' businesses.

Profit at Canada's largest bank by assets fell in its fiscal fourth quarter, missing Wall Street forecasts. The Toronto-based bank reported net income of 3.21 billion Canadian dollars ($2.41 billion) in the three months that ended Oct. 31, down from roughly C$3.25 billion in the year-prior quarter. Earnings were C$2.18 a share, down from C$2.20 a share a year ago.

Lower U.S. interest rates, weak deal flow in global capital markets and rising provisions for credit losses squeezed profits.

The bank is forecasting that interest rates will stay low into next year, constraining the bank's lending margins.

"They're going to continue to tightly manage their overall cost base," said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank. "Pre-2019, the theme was always about investing in the good times. The tone has changed completely this year."

RBC slowed cost growth in the second half of its fiscal year to 3.4% from 6.6% during the first six months, said Rod Bolger, RBC's chief financial officer. "Looking forward to 2020, we expect to continue to slow expense growth," he said during a call with analysts.

In an interview, Mr. Bolger said that despite controlling expense growth, the bank has continued to hire people in branches and commercial bankers to grow market share in banking.

RBC hired 200 investment advisors and mortgage specialists in Canada this year, pushing the total hired over the past two years at the bank's retail branches in North America to roughly 1,500 people.

The bank may also pull back on some spending in its U.S.-based City National private bank, said CEO David McKay. RBC has been expanding the bank, which caters to wealthy customers, with new branches in New York and Washington and may curb hiring for those locations. The bank may also cut some back-office systems, he added.

"There's an opportunity to reduce it through technology investment but also just through kind of managing that cost structure down in a slower-growth environment," he said.

The Canadian bank's personal and commercial banking and wealth management businesses grew from a year ago, but income from its insurance unit and treasury investor services fell 11% and 71%, respectively. Income from capital markets declined 12% from a year earlier, driven by lower revenue in corporate and investment banking, the company said.

The bank's credit-loss provision, money the bank set aside to cover losses on its lending book, climbed 41% to C$499 million.

Net interest income, or the money that banks make from loans after taking out what they pay customers in interest, was C$5.11 billion, up almost 10% from a year earlier. Noninterest income, which comes from categories like insurance premiums and investment management, was C$6.26 billion, up 4%.

Total revenue rose to C$11.37 billion from C$10.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$11.63 billion of revenue in the quarter, according to FactSet.

The bank's capital ratio climbed to 12.1% in the fourth quarter from 11.9% in the second quarter and 11.5% the same period a year ago.

Mr. McKay said during the conference call that RBC will keep emphasizing organic growth and returning money to shareholders ahead of acquisitions.

"Being patient and waiting has paid off already and I think it's going to pay off even more," he said.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com