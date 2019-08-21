Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Capital Markets Head Doug McGregor to Retire

By Colin Kellaher

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.T, RY) on Wednesday said Doug McGregor, group head of RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor & Treasury Services, will retire at the end of January after 37 years with Canada's biggest bank.

RBC said Derek Neldner, global head of investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, will succeed Mr. McGregor as group head of the unit, effective Nov. 1, while Doug Guzman, currently group head of wealth management and insurance, will assume leadership for investor and treasury services.

Mr. McGregor, who joined RBC in 1983, has been CEO of RBC Capital Markets since 2008 and assumed responsibility for RBC Investor & Treasury Services in 2012. The Toronto bank said Mr. McGregor will serve as chairman of RBC Capital Markets from Nov. 1 until his retirement.

