Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Named to 2018 Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

TORONTO, September 6, 2018 - RBC has been named to the 2018 top 100 most diverse and inclusive organizations globally as ranked by the Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index. The D&I index ranks thousands of publicly listed companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, based on a composite of metrics collected from publicly available information sources that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The D&I Index, ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 metrics across four key categories: Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and News Controversies.

RBC strives to remain a diversity leader in Canada and to continue to strengthen our diversity & inclusion initiatives in the United States and internationally. We believe the best people are attracted to and thrive in inclusive settings. We believe leadership and contributing as a thought leader translates into being a catalyst for change and an enabler of progress.

Review the RBC Diversity & Inclusion Blueprint 2020 to find out more about our diversity priorities and objectives.

