Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Named to 2018 Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

TORONTO, September 6, 2018 - RBC has been named to the 2018 top 100 most diverse and inclusive organizations globally as ranked by the Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index. The D&I index ranks thousands of publicly listed companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, based on a composite of metrics collected from publicly available information sources that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The D&I Index, ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 metrics across four key categories: Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and News Controversies.

RBC strives to remain a diversity leader in Canada and to continue to strengthen our diversity & inclusion initiatives in the United States and internationally. We believe the best people are attracted to and thrive in inclusive settings. We believe leadership and contributing as a thought leader translates into being a catalyst for change and an enabler of progress.

Review the RBC Diversity & Inclusion Blueprint 2020 to find out more about our diversity priorities and objectives.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

For more information, contact:
Andre Roberts, RBC Communications, 416-313-7436

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
07:11pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Named to 2018 Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion I..
PU
09/25ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Mental health issues are less likely to be seen as a disa..
PU
09/25ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : DBRS Assigns AAA (sf) to Liquidity Agreement Supporting P..
AQ
09/24ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
09/24ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Bruce Ross of RBC to speak at CIBC’s 17th annual Ea..
PU
09/24ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Bruce Ross of RBC to Speak at CIBC's 17th Annual Eastern ..
AQ
09/20ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT STRONG WITH M : RBC Poll
AQ
09/19ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC named to 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability North American..
PU
09/19ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
09/19ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 2018 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award Finalists Anno..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/22Buy This 3.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat With A Century-Long Dividend Track.. 
09/19ROYAL BANK OF CANADA SAID TO BE PREP : Bloomberg 
09/18Buy This Canadian Bank With A 6% Yield At 52-Week Lows 
09/10ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Still King Of The Castle 
09/09BANK OF MONTREAL : Should We Be Concerned About Its Slow Loan Growth? 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 42 058 M
EBIT 2018 17 779 M
Net income 2018 12 000 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 12,65
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 113  CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David I. McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Michael H. McCain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA1.73%116 727
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.55%285 026
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.55%233 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.