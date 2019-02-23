Log in
Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/22 04:00:00 pm
101.74 CAD   -0.52%
02:48aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Posts Stronger Profit, Revenue
DJ
02/22ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Revenue Climbs 7% -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/22AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of RBC Life Insurance Company
BU
Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Posts Stronger Profit, Revenue

02/23/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Allison Prang

Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, reported a profit increase in its first quarter, as revenue climbed and the bank recorded lower income-tax costs, but its provision for credit losses jumped.

Total revenue rose 7% to $11.59 billion Canadian dollars ($8.77 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$10.61 billion.

Noninterest income increased by 5% to C$6.71 billion. Net interest income rose 9.9% to C$4.88 billion. RBC's interest expense rose 70%.

RBC reported earnings of C$3.17 billion, up 5.6% from the comparable quarter a year prior. The bank said it had earnings of C$2.15 a share, up from C$2.01 a share. Analysts were expecting C$2.16 a share.

Adjusted earnings were C$2.19 a share, which met analysts' consensus estimate.

Profit climbed in RBC's personal and commercial banking division and its Canadian banking division, the two segments that bring in most of RBC's profit.

Earnings fell 13% in RBC's capital-markets segment, pulled down by weakness in fixed-income trading at the end of last year. But the outlook for the business is good, particularly in advisory services, said Rod Bolger, the company's chief financial officer, in an interview. Bankers in RBC's New York-based investment bank scored their largest-ever merger advisory mandate when they acted as sole-adviser on BB&T Corp's $28.2 billion acquisition of SunTrust Banks Inc. earlier this month.

Profit from the wealth-management segment was flat. The bank's City National unit took a charge-off on a loan the bank made to a fast-food restaurant.

RBC's provision for credit losses climbed 54% to C$514 million. RBC said the jump was because of an increased provision on its capital markets division's impaired loans "taken on one account in the utilities sector." Provisions on performing loans at RBC rose, also leading to the uptick, RBC added.

--Vipal Monga contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

