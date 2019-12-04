Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Reports Lower 4Q Profit

By Patrick Thomas

Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.T) profit fell slightly in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street forecasts.

The bank, based in Toronto, reported net income of 3.21 billion Canadian dollars ($2.41 billion), or C$2.18 a share, compared with C$3.25 billion, or C$2.20 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$2.25 a share.

Total revenue rose to C$11.37 billion from C$10.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$11.63 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Net interest income was C$5.11 billion, up from C$4.67 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income was up 4% to C$6.26 billion.

The company said its earnings were due to lower results in its investor and treasury services, capital markets, insurance and corporate support units, offset by higher earnings in its wealth management and personal and commercial banking businesses.

