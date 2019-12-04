Log in
Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/03 04:00:00 pm
107.18 CAD   -0.81%
06:39aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Reports Lower 4Q Profit
DJ
06:37aROYAL BANK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Q4 profit down from year ago, misses analysts' expectations
AQ
Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Reports Lower 4Q Profit

12/04/2019 | 06:39am EST

By Patrick Thomas

Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.T) profit fell slightly in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street forecasts.

The bank, based in Toronto, reported net income of 3.21 billion Canadian dollars ($2.41 billion), or C$2.18 a share, compared with C$3.25 billion, or C$2.20 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$2.25 a share.

Total revenue rose to C$11.37 billion from C$10.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$11.63 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Net interest income was C$5.11 billion, up from C$4.67 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income was up 4% to C$6.26 billion.

The company said its earnings were due to lower results in its investor and treasury services, capital markets, insurance and corporate support units, offset by higher earnings in its wealth management and personal and commercial banking businesses.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 46 201 M
EBIT 2019 17 473 M
Net income 2019 12 676 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 111,73  CAD
Last Close Price 107,18  CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA15.65%115 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%200 109
