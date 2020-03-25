Log in
Royal Bank of Canada

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Seeks Fire-Sale Buyers for Seized Mortgage Debt -- Update

03/25/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

By Liz Hoffman and Gregory Zuckerman

The Royal Bank of Canada is selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of commercial real-estate debt seized from clients in recent days, moving to protect itself as pain spreads through the mortgage market.

RBC, Canada's largest bank by assets, was seeking bids Wednesday for more than $600 million of debt tied to commercial mortgages, according to people familiar with the matter. In a sign of how quickly the market is deteriorating and the pressure institutions feel to quickly deal with the situation, the bank is expected to choose a buyer by the end of the day.

Mortgage bonds of all kinds have tumbled in value in recent weeks, even those that had top ratings from credit agencies. Investors are worried borrowers will default en masse as the economy slows to a halt.

That has prompted margin calls from banks that lend against these bonds. Borrowers can either try to sell the debt themselves at fire-sale prices or post more collateral to buy time -- or the lender can seize the bonds and try to sell them itself.

That is what RBC is doing. Among the collateral the bank is auctioning are mortgages that had been owned by AG Mortgage Investment Trust, a real-estate investment trust operated by New York investment firm Angelo, Gordon & Co., one of the people said.

AG Mortgage said Monday it was having trouble meeting margin calls from its lenders, followed in short order by mortgage funds run by TPG, the private-equity giant Invesco Ltd. and others. Shares of these publicly listed funds and others have plummeted as the novel coronavirus has spread.

Some banks have discussed forbearance measures, which would give these mortgage investors time to improve their health.

RBC is opting not to wait. It is a sign that banks, despite being in far stronger shape than they were in the 2008 financial crisis, are warily watching their loan books for trouble signs. Companies are quickly tapping their credit lines, requiring banks to come up with billions of dollars of cash quickly. What's more, rules put in place since the last downturn require banks to quickly refill depleted coffers.

Adding, perhaps temporarily, to the problem is that banks will close their quarterly books on March 31. Even in normal markets, banks typically try to pare risk ahead of a quarter-end by selling loans and shoring up their collateral.

Publicly traded U.S. companies have drawn down at least $100 billion from banks in recent weeks, according to S&P Global. Some private-equity firms have encouraged their own portfolio companies to do the same, putting additional strain on banks' balance sheets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts estimate that large, regional and trust banks have $2.6 trillion in unfunded commercial-loan commitments on their books, including half a trillion to companies in particularly hard-hit sectors such as energy, transportation and retail.

If those loans were entirely drawn, the biggest lenders' capital ratios would fall below certain regulatory minimums, Goldman said, but added that any stress should be eased now that banks are able to more easily borrow directly from the Federal Reserve.

Josh Barber, an analyst at mutual fund Diamond Hill Capital Management in Columbus, Ohio, who focuses on real estate, said he expects banks to negotiate with borrowers or take other steps in the days ahead.

"I think this will happen with things like hotel or movie-theater loans that are going to have issues," he says. "Lenders will require more margin, maybe more interest or better lender terms, and probably some dividend cuts for the mortgage REITs, even temporarily."

--David Benoit and Ben Eisen contributed to this article.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Gregory Zuckerman at gregory.zuckerman@wsj.com

