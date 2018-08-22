Royal Bank of Canada : RBC named a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index for 17th year

TORONTO, August 21, 2018 - RBC has once again been named a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, which measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. FTSE4Good indices are a standard used when creating or assessing responsible investment products.

FTSE4Good indices are being used by institutional and private responsible investors in four main ways:

Financial products - as tools in the creation of index-tracking investments, financial instruments or fund products focused on responsible investment

- as tools in the creation of index-tracking investments, financial instruments or fund products focused on responsible investment Research - to identify environmentally and socially responsible companies

- to identify environmentally and socially responsible companies Reference - as a transparent and evolving global ESG standard against which companies can assess their progress and achievements

- as a transparent and evolving global ESG standard against which companies can assess their progress and achievements Benchmarking - an index to track the performance of responsible investment portfolios

Criteria for the indices are developed using an extensive market consultation process and are approved by an independent committee of experts. A broad range of stakeholders help shape the measures, including non-government organizations, governmental bodies, consultants, academics, the corporate sector and the investment community.

RBC continues to be recognized for programs and performance related to environmental sustainability and corporate citizenship by top tier ESG rating agencies. In 2018, RBC was recognized as one of the 'Best workplaces in Canada' and one of 'Canada's Greenest Employers'.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 81,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎ We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Elynn Wareham, Corporate Citizenship Communications, 416-313-5778