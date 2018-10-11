Royal Bank of Canada : RBC new title sponsor of the Dartmouth 4-Pad

RBC new title sponsor of the Dartmouth 4-Pad

HALIFAX, NS, October 10, 2018 - Today, RBC and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced the bank is investing $1-million into the future of the Dartmouth 4-Pad by becoming the new naming rights partner.

The new partnership includes the renaming of the facility to RBC Centre, as well as a commitment to programming such as clinics with RBC Olympians and RBC Family Days, which will enhance the community's involvement and participation at the arena.

Newly opened in September of 2017, the facility has quickly become a staple in uniting the community.

The state-of-the art complex includes three NHL sized ice pads, plus an Olympic sized pad. The facility offers ample change rooms for both the rinks and adjacent outdoor fields, a spacious and bright foyer, a large multi-purpose room, a sport retail store, and food and beverage services.

The facility has experienced an estimated 1.5-million visits by the community since it opened just over a year ago, making the newly named RBC Centre a hub for sports year-round.

'The RBC Centre brings together people from across our region, and is an important part of our shared commitment with RBC to invest in healthy, livable communities,' said Mayor Mike Savage.

RBC has been standing behind Canadian athletes since 1947. In the 70 years since then, the bank has supported a wide range of programs with the goal of helping amateur athletes achieve their potential-whether that is reaching the Olympic podium, or at the grassroots level through community initiatives that allow access to sport for youth.

'RBC is proud to support the continued investment the municipality is making into recreational facilities and the positive impact this has on local youth,' said Roger Howard, RBC's Regional President, Atlantic Canada. 'The RBC Centre is a space that helps kids and families create memories together, develop friendships, and build the foundation for a healthy active lifestyle.'

The naming rights partnership includes the investment by RBC of $100,000 per year for 10 years.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎ We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability. About the Halifax Regional Municipality

The Halifax Regional Municipality is the government for the largest municipality in Atlantic Canada, delivering programs and services to more than 413,700 residents across 200 communities and neighbourhoods. Halifax boasts the friendliness of a small-town with the amenities, culture and opportunities of a modern urban centre. As home to some of the brightest minds and best educational institutions in the world, Halifax is forward thinking, resilient and resourceful, with a reputation as an energetic, caring community that embraces creativity and innovation. For more information visit Halifax.ca.

