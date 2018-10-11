Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Canada : RBC new title sponsor of the Dartmouth 4-Pad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:23am CEST

RBC new title sponsor of the Dartmouth 4-Pad

HALIFAX, NS, October 10, 2018 - Today, RBC and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced the bank is investing $1-million into the future of the Dartmouth 4-Pad by becoming the new naming rights partner.

The new partnership includes the renaming of the facility to RBC Centre, as well as a commitment to programming such as clinics with RBC Olympians and RBC Family Days, which will enhance the community's involvement and participation at the arena.

Newly opened in September of 2017, the facility has quickly become a staple in uniting the community.

The state-of-the art complex includes three NHL sized ice pads, plus an Olympic sized pad. The facility offers ample change rooms for both the rinks and adjacent outdoor fields, a spacious and bright foyer, a large multi-purpose room, a sport retail store, and food and beverage services.

The facility has experienced an estimated 1.5-million visits by the community since it opened just over a year ago, making the newly named RBC Centre a hub for sports year-round.

'The RBC Centre brings together people from across our region, and is an important part of our shared commitment with RBC to invest in healthy, livable communities,' said Mayor Mike Savage.

RBC has been standing behind Canadian athletes since 1947. In the 70 years since then, the bank has supported a wide range of programs with the goal of helping amateur athletes achieve their potential-whether that is reaching the Olympic podium, or at the grassroots level through community initiatives that allow access to sport for youth.

'RBC is proud to support the continued investment the municipality is making into recreational facilities and the positive impact this has on local youth,' said Roger Howard, RBC's Regional President, Atlantic Canada. 'The RBC Centre is a space that helps kids and families create memories together, develop friendships, and build the foundation for a healthy active lifestyle.'

The naming rights partnership includes the investment by RBC of $100,000 per year for 10 years.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

About the Halifax Regional Municipality
The Halifax Regional Municipality is the government for the largest municipality in Atlantic Canada, delivering programs and services to more than 413,700 residents across 200 communities and neighbourhoods. Halifax boasts the friendliness of a small-town with the amenities, culture and opportunities of a modern urban centre. As home to some of the brightest minds and best educational institutions in the world, Halifax is forward thinking, resilient and resourceful, with a reputation as an energetic, caring community that embraces creativity and innovation. For more information visit Halifax.ca.

Media Contacts:

Halifax Regional Municipality

Brendan Elliott
Senior Communications Officer
T. 902.490.2377
C. 902.220.0414
brendan.elliott@halifax.ca

RBC
Bob Stellick
Stellick Marketing Communications
C. 416.347.3191
bstellick@gotoguys.net

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 00:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
02:23aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC new title sponsor of the Dartmouth 4-Pad
PU
10/10ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC survey shows most Canadians’ understanding of c..
PU
10/10ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC survey shows most Canadians' understanding of cyber s..
AQ
10/09ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Foundation supports advancing ethical AI with $1 mill..
AQ
10/04ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces September sale..
AQ
10/02ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of June 8 2018 Terms and Conditions
AQ
10/01ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
10/01ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Japanese Nikkei hits 27-year high as markets cheer Nafta ..
AQ
09/30ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged ..
AQ
09/28ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Seeks New Sub-Advisor fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10National Bank Of Canada Should Be Able To Offset Weak Mortgage Growth In Cana.. 
10/09MY K.I.S.S. DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLI : 3rd Quarter 2018 Update 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/08Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) September Summa.. 
10/05Q3 Portfolio Review 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 42 058 M
EBIT 2018 17 779 M
Net income 2018 12 000 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 12,39
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 113  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David I. McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Michael H. McCain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.23%114 533
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.