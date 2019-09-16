Log in
Royal Bank of Canada : RBC ranked #3 in the global “Top 25 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies” in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index

09/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

TORONTO, September 16, 2019 - RBC ranked #3 in the global 'Top 25 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies' in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. The D&I Index ranks over 7,000 listed companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, based on a composite of metrics collected from publicly available information sources that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

'We know diverse and inclusive companies are more successful,' said Dave McKay, CEO of RBC. 'They drive greater innovation and growth, attract top talent, foster employee engagement, better represent the communities in which we live and work, and deliver stronger results. We also know that being a diverse and inclusive company takes commitment. It requires leadership to speak up and have uncomfortable conversations needed to truly drive change. Making our workplace a more inclusive and welcoming place has always been core to RBC.'

The D&I Index identifies the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 metrics rolling up into one of the four pillars: diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies.

'Congratulations to the 2019 D&I Index Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Organizations Globally. We are pleased to recognize Royal Bank of Canada's #3 ranking and their demonstrated commitment to diversity and Inclusion across their organization,' said Debra Walton, Chief Revenue Officer at Refinitiv. 'We are proud that our D&I index is being used as a guide to help firms across the globe create a workforce of diverse teams. We are equally proud that the D&I Index continues to serve as key driver for investors and analysts seeking to identify the companies that are getting this right, and helping them to make investment decisions that align with their values and the bottom line.'

RBC strives to remain a diversity leader in Canada and to continue to strengthen our diversity & inclusion initiatives in the United States and internationally. We believe the best people are attracted to and thrive in inclusive settings.

To learn more about our diversity priorities and objectives visit rbc.com/diversity-inclusion.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

For more information, contact:
Andre Roberts, RBC Communications, 416-313-7436

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:36:09 UTC
