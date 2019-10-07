Royal Bank of Canada : RBC recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Companies for Gender Equality

TORONTO, October 7, 2019 - RBC has been named one of the top 100 global companies as ranked in the 2019 Gender Equality by Equileap. This year, Equileap researched and ranked over 3,500 public companies around the world using a unique and comprehensive gender equality scorecard with 19 criteria, including the gender balance of the workforce, senior management and board of directors, as well as equal pay, parental leave, non-discriminatory hiring and promotion and supply chain safety.

We believe to better serve our clients, we must hire to reflect the markets in which we do business, because the diversity of our workforce is more than an asset, it's a competitive advantage. RBC strives to be a recognized leader in the enablement and advancement of women through inclusive business, talent and community practices.

The best people are attracted to and thrive in inclusive settings; that's why we endeavor to remain a diversity leader in Canada and to continue to strengthen our diversity & inclusion initiatives in the United States and internationally.

To learn more about our diversity priorities and objectives visit rbc.com/diversity-inclusion.

