Royal Bank of Canada : RBC recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Companies for Gender Equality

10/07/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

TORONTO, October 7, 2019 - RBC has been named one of the top 100 global companies as ranked in the 2019 Gender Equality by Equileap. This year, Equileap researched and ranked over 3,500 public companies around the world using a unique and comprehensive gender equality scorecard with 19 criteria, including the gender balance of the workforce, senior management and board of directors, as well as equal pay, parental leave, non-discriminatory hiring and promotion and supply chain safety.

We believe to better serve our clients, we must hire to reflect the markets in which we do business, because the diversity of our workforce is more than an asset, it's a competitive advantage. RBC strives to be a recognized leader in the enablement and advancement of women through inclusive business, talent and community practices.

The best people are attracted to and thrive in inclusive settings; that's why we endeavor to remain a diversity leader in Canada and to continue to strengthen our diversity & inclusion initiatives in the United States and internationally.

To learn more about our diversity priorities and objectives visit rbc.com/diversity-inclusion.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

For more information, contact:
Andre Roberts, RBC Communications, 416-313-7436

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:21:01 UTC
