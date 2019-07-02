Royal Bank of Canada : RBC signs landmark brief filed in trio of U.S. Supreme Court Cases in support of LGBT+ civil rights protections

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 - The Royal Bank of Canada ('RBC') has partnered with more than 200 major companies in signing a 'friend of the court' brief filed in a trio of landmark cases coming before the U.S. Supreme Court that could determine whether LGBT+ people are protected from discrimination under existing federal civil rights laws-which prohibit sex discrimination in contexts ranging from employment to housing, healthcare, and education.

RBC is proud to support this landmark brief, led by Human Rights Campaign, alongside Lambda Legal, Out Leadership, Out and Equal, Freedom for All Americans, and many corporations who share our core commitment to diversity and inclusion in support of the LGBT+ community. It is central to our values to proactively create an environment wherein employees feel they can bring their whole selves to work each day, and we will continue to support and advocate for a more inclusive workplace and society.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎ We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability .

For more information, please contact:

Elisa Barsotti, U.S. Head of Corporate Communications, 212-618-2057