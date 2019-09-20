Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Canada : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:33am EDT

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $80.94, up $0.36 or 0.45%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2018, when it closed at $81.06

-- Currently up 13 consecutive days; up 8.57% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 16, 1995)

-- Best 13 day stretch since the 13 days ending Jan. 22, 2019, when it rose 8.69%

-- Up 8.27% month-to-date

-- Up 18.13% year-to-date

-- Up 0.43% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2018), when it closed at $80.59

-- Up 21.97% from its 52-week closing low of $66.36 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $80.95; highest intraday level since July 10, 2019, when it hit $81.00

-- Up 0.46% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:04:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
11:33aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Conse..
DJ
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award finalists anno..
PU
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Rod Bolger of RBC to speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern ..
PU
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Rod Bolger of RBC to speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern ..
AQ
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC ranked #3 in the global 'Top 25 Most Diverse & Inclus..
AQ
09/18ENCORE ENTREPRENEURS : Empty-nest boomers driving small business economy
AQ
09/16ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC ranked #3 in the global “Top 25 Most Diverse & ..
PU
09/16RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for Sep..
AQ
09/13RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . announces final details on maturity of RBC T..
AQ
09/12ONE SMALL STEP FOR NEW INVESTORS, ON : Launch of no-minimum requirement by robo-..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 46 233 M
EBIT 2019 17 808 M
Net income 2019 12 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 107,94  CAD
Last Close Price 106,89  CAD
Spread / Highest target 7,59%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA14.39%115 657
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group