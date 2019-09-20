Royal Bank of Canada : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $80.94, up $0.36 or 0.45%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2018, when it closed at $81.06

-- Currently up 13 consecutive days; up 8.57% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 16, 1995)

-- Best 13 day stretch since the 13 days ending Jan. 22, 2019, when it rose 8.69%

-- Up 8.27% month-to-date

-- Up 18.13% year-to-date

-- Up 0.43% from 52-weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2018), when it closed at $80.59

-- Up 21.97% from its 52-week closing low of $66.36 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $80.95; highest intraday level since July 10, 2019, when it hit $81.00

-- Up 0.46% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:04:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet