ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/03 04:00:00 pm
107.18 CAD   -0.81%
06:39aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Reports Lower 4Q Profit
DJ
06:37aROYAL BANK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:22aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Q4 profit down from year ago, misses analysts' expectations
AQ
Royal Bank of Canada profit misses estimates on weak equity trading

12/04/2019 | 06:46am EST
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as equity trading weakened and also set aside more funds to cover bad loans.

The lender reported a net income fall of 12.3% to C$584 million in its capital markets business, which includes trading, investment banking and advisory.

Total loan loss provisions, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, rose 41.4% to C$499 million.

Net income at RBC's personal and commercial banking division rose 5% to C$1.62 billion from a year earlier, helped by interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Canada last year, regions where the bank has substantial operations.

On an adjusted basis, the largest Canadian lender by market cap earned C$2.22 per share, falling short of analysts' estimates of C$2.28 per share.

Net income fell to C$3.20 billion ($2.41 billion), or C$2.18 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$3.25 billion, or C$2.22 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Eluri)

