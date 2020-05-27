Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/26 04:28:04 pm
88.03 CAD   +6.19%
06:56aROYAL BANK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Misses 2Q Profit Expectation
DJ
06:38aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Q2 profit cut to $1.48 billion compared with $3.23 billion a year ago
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Canada quarterly profit slumps on higher loan loss provisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:28am EDT
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Royal Bank of Canada reported a 54% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the lender kept aside more funds to cover bad loans amid the COVID-19 crisis that has battered the economy.

Net income fell to C$1.48 billion, or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$3.23 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year earlier.

"The unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased provision for credit losses of $2,830 million, up $2,404 million from last year", the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
06:56aROYAL BANK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Misses 2Q Profit Expectation
DJ
06:38aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Q2 profit cut to $1.48 billion compared with $3.23 billio..
AQ
06:28aRoyal Bank of Canada quarterly profit slumps on higher loan loss provisions
RE
06:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : declares dividends
AQ
06:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/22ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : half-yearly earnings release
05/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing s..
05/20ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBCxMusic launches new series to support Canadian musicia..
AQ
05/14JACOBS : Referral Brings Connectivity, Collaboration, First Toll Road Investment..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 46 366 M
EBIT 2020 18 613 M
Net income 2020 10 431 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,68x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 93,72 CAD
Last Close Price 88,03 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-14.33%85 396
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.26%291 920
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.00%247 713
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%210 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.21%197 993
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group