The “Oscars” of Immigrant Success: Nominations are now open for the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards

The 11th annual program is Canada's only national awards for immigrant recognition

TORONTO, January 10, 2019 - With more than one million newcomers coming to Canada within the next three years*, sharing and celebrating positive stories of immigrants in an increasingly diverse Canada is more important than ever.

For the last decade, the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program has been doing just that - highlighting inspiring stories of immigrants who have made incredible contributions to Canada, and honouring them with the most esteemed national award celebrating immigrant success.

Since the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program launched in 2009, we have received thousands of nominations, shortlisted 750 nominees and awarded 250 remarkable immigrants.

It's Time to Nominate for the 2019 Awards!

Is there an inspiring immigrant deserving recognition that you know? Do they have a story that should be heard and honoured across Canada? Canadian Immigrant and the title sponsor, Royal Bank of Canada, are now calling on all Canadians to nominate these extraordinary immigrants at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/rbctop25.

'Our goal at Canadian Immigrant is to support newcomers integration and success in Canada. Through the RBC Top 25 Awards program, we celebrate immigrants who have achieved great things and, in turn, serve as inspiring role models,' said Margaret Jetelina, Editor of Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform and producer of the awards. 'Canada has always has been known as a welcoming country to immigrants, and these awards are a shining example of that humanitarian hospitality.'

Immigrants who have been honoured with this prestigious national award in the past include well-known Canadians like restaurateur/TV host Vikram Vij, acclaimed ballerina Chan Hon Goh and former Governor General of Canada Adrienne Clarkson, as well as other immigrants who demonstrated incredible contributions and achievements in their communities and for the country.

'RBC is committed to supporting newcomers in Canada and is honoured to be able to celebrate their significant contributions and successes that positively effect change in our country,' said Ivy Chiu, Senior Director, Newcomer Strategy, and RBC. 'These awards not only showcase the richness and diversity that newcomers add to the fabric of our communities but also the important role they play in making Canada the success it is today and will continue to in the future.'

Eligibility

A nominee can be anyone who has immigrated to Canada and has since contributed to the success and uplifting of this country and its people. Achievements can be either professional or personal. Nominees must be aged 15 or older, hold landed immigrant (permanent resident) or citizen status in Canada, and reside in Canada.

Entrepreneur Award

This will be the fifth consecutive year that one of the Top 25 winners will also be selected for the additional Entrepreneur Award, honouring one of the Top 25 who has demonstrated entrepreneurial excellence in business. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Youth Award

For the third consecutive year, the Top 25 will include the Youth Award, which recognizes young immigrants between the ages of 15 and 30 who are making a difference through achievement and/or service, and who exhibit great potential as long-term contributors to Canada. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Settlement Agency Award

Canadian Immigrant and RBC are also happy to announce the return of the Settlement Agency Award. For the second consecutive year, this award recognizes the amazing work immigrant settlement agencies are doing to help newcomers integrate and succeed in Canada. Concurrent with the RBC Top 25 Awards, we are now accepting nominations for the top immigrant settlement agencies in your community at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/rbctop25.

One agency will be selected to receive the Settlement Agency Award for 2019 after an online voting process. Last year's inaugural winner was Vancouver-based ISSofBC, oone of the oldest immigrant-serving agencies in Canada.

Nomination Process

Nominations can be made at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/rbctop25until February 22, 2019, 11:59 p.m. EST. A distinguished panel of judges made up of past winners will review all nominees and present a list of 75 finalists who will be announced in March, after which all Canadians can vote for their favourite nominees.

The 25 winners will be announced on June 2018 in Canadian Immigrant and online at canadianimmigrant.ca. Winners will receive a commemorative plaque and a $500 donation to a charity of their choice provided by RBC. Media partners include Toronto Star, Metro and Sing Tao.