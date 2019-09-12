N Brown stock slumps 10% as PPI claims spike

The company said its full-year net debt is expected to be in the range of 460 million pounds to 490 million pounds, up from a prior forecast of 440 million pounds to 460 million pounds.

A surge in claims leading up to the Aug.29 deadline for consumers to complain about what is now considered Britain's costliest consumer banking scandal had caused UK's big banks Lloyds, Barclays and RBS to set aside additional provisions this month.

N Brown shares were down 7% at a five-month low of 102.8 pence by 0709 GMT.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)