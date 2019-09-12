Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/12 04:11:42 am
200.45 GBp   +0.33%
03:26aN Brown stock slumps 10% as PPI claims spike
RE
09/11ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Report on Jobs – August 2018
PU
09/09British banks seek tweaks to accountability rules
RE
N Brown stock slumps 10% as PPI claims spike

09/12/2019 | 03:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in N Brown fell as much as 10% after the fashion retailer said it would set aside another 20-30 million pounds in provisions relating to the mis-selling of payment protection insurance as it saw 10 times the average volumes of claims in August.

The company said its full-year net debt is expected to be in the range of 460 million pounds to 490 million pounds, up from a prior forecast of 440 million pounds to 460 million pounds.

A surge in claims leading up to the Aug.29 deadline for consumers to complain about what is now considered Britain's costliest consumer banking scandal had caused UK's big banks Lloyds, Barclays and RBS to set aside additional provisions this month.

N Brown shares were down 7% at a five-month low of 102.8 pence by 0709 GMT.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.69% 147.62 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.37% 51.9 Delayed Quote.1.45%
N BROWN GROUP PLC -6.97% 102.8 Delayed Quote.17.24%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -0.73% 198.75 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
