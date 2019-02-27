Log in
02/27 06:03:23 am
262.9 GBp   +1.12%
05:25aNATWEST MARKETS PLC : Post-Stabilisation Notice
EQ
02/26ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
PU
02/26Banks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
NatWest Markets Plc: Post-Stabilisation Notice

0
02/27/2019 | 05:25am EST
DGAP-News: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc / Key word(s): Bond
27.02.2019 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27th February 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in
which such distribution would be unlawful.

UniCredit Bank AG
Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 1297) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500m
Description: Tap 01/29, DE000HV2ARM0
Stabilising Manager(s) Unicredit Bank(co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
Bayerische Landesbank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
NatWest Markets Plc
Offer price: 101.357
 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


27.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

781657  27.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
