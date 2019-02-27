http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
DGAP-News: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc / Key word(s): Bond
NatWest Markets Plc: Post-Stabilisation Notice
27.02.2019 / 11:20
27th February 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in
which such distribution would be unlawful.
UniCredit Bank AG
Post-Stabilisation Notice
NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 1297) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|UniCredit Bank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR500m
|Description:
|Tap 01/29, DE000HV2ARM0
|Stabilising Manager(s)
|Unicredit Bank(co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
Bayerische Landesbank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
NatWest Markets Plc
|Offer price:
|101.357
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
