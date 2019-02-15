Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland : 2018 Annual Results

02/15/2019 | 02:13am EST

RBS reported:

• A pre-tax operating profit of £3.4 billion, up 50% on full year 2017.
• An attributable full year profit of £1.6 billion, more than double what was achieved in 2017.
• A pre-tax operating profit of £572 million for Q4 2018 and first fourth quarter bottom line profit in eight years of £286 million.
• A proposal to pay a final dividend of 3.5p, following the 2p interim dividend, and a special dividend of 7.5p, taking total dividend payments to shareholders in 2018 to £1.6 billion of which around £1 billion will be paid to the UK taxpayer.
• A very strong capital position with a 16.2% Common Equity Tier 1 post dividend payments.

In 2018:

• RBS delivered £30.4 billion in gross new UK mortgage lending in UK PB.
• RBS also supported UK businesses with over £100 billion in lending through our commercial and business banking franchises.
• Given the Brexit uncertainty, RBS also made £3 billion of funding available through a Growth Fund to help businesses ready their supply chains for the UK's departure from the EU.

CEO Ross McEwan said:

'This is a good performance in the face of economic and political uncertainty, with bottom line profits more than doubled from the previous year.

'We are also announcing an intention to pay back more capital to shareholders and almost £1 billion is set to be returned to UK taxpayers for 2018.

'With strong capital and liquidity levels, we are well positioned to support the UK economy. Our total lending to business and commercial customers reached over £100 billion at the end of 2018.'

Watch the highlights of the year:

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:11:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 255 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 1 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 17,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 29 110 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP11.49%37 282
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.60%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
