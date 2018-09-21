Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
News 
Royal Bank of Scotland : Alison Rose appointed to lead a government review to identify barriers faced by women when starting a business

09/21/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

Women looking to start and grow a business are facing unfair barriers not seen by their male counterparts, the Exchequer Secretary said today, as he launched a review and vowed action to tackle the issue.

While the UK is one of the best places in the world to grow a business, women are half as likely as men to be involved in starting one. This has led to only one in five small to medium-sized employers being run by women - therefore creating a significant pool of untapped entrepreneurial potential.

RBS CEO of Commercial and Private Banking Alison Rose, has been appointed to lead a government review to identify the extent of these barriers and explore what can be done to overcome them.

Robert Jenrick, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said:

'The fact that Britain is home to so many new, innovative businesses is something to be proud of. But the fact that so few of them are started by women is shocking. This is not because of a lack of talent or appetite.

'Therefore, it's vital that we identify the barriers that are hampering entrepreneurial women from securing the backing that businessmen have taken for granted.

'Alison's vast experience in investment banking will be invaluable to helping us level the playing field and empower even more talent in our economy.'

Alison Rose, CEO Commercial and Private Banking, said:

'If we want to strengthen the UK's position as one of the best places in the world to start and grow a business, then no-one can be left behind.

'Unfortunately, statistics show that women make up only a third of all entrepreneurs in the UK - to better drive the UK's economy, we need to understand, and tackle, the barriers and reasons as to why this is - more can be done to support women in enterprise.

'I am looking forward to working with the Treasury on this important initiative.'

The review will consider:

• Whether female-led firms are less likely to seek or receive financial backing
• The drivers of this disparity between men and women
• Examples of best practice for investors and banks looking to avoid gender-bias in their decisions

The government will consider and respond to the findings of the review when it is published in the Spring.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:48:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 019 M
EBIT 2018 5 008 M
Net income 2018 1 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 20,14
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 31 265 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-6.65%41 469
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.93%398 702
BANK OF AMERICA5.01%311 534
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%277 959
WELLS FARGO-8.98%267 536
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%229 948
