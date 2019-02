--Royal Bank of Scotland Group is among the eight banks being investigated by the European Union over an alleged euro-bond trading cartel, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Details of RBS's alleged involvement or any potential penalty are as yet unknown, according to Bloomberg.

--RBS declined to comment to Bloomberg or Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2SxK8ZK

